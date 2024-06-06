All new content in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

The Melodies of the Mire update for Enshrouded launched on June 5, and it’s the second major content update the survival RPG has seen. There’s a lot of new content to explore, but it can be tricky to know what this content is depending on what you have unlocked.

If you want to seek out all the fresh additions in this update, you need to know what you’re looking for. Here’s all the new content included in Enshrouded’s Melodies of the Mire update.

All Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire 0.7.2.0 update new content

You can now add another NPC to your base. Image via Keen Games

Here’s a breakdown of all the new content and additions in the Melodies of Mire update for Enshrouded. There are also lots of minor changes and bug fixes you can find in the update patch notes.

The Blackmire

A vast new region called Blackmire offers a new area to explore beyond Revelwood. This area also features new quests, enemies, materials, accessories, music, decorations, skill points, gameplay challenges, and much more to uncover.

In this region, you can also find another NPC named Valory The Bard to invite back to your base. Like unlocking other characters, recruiting The Bard can be tricky and time-consuming.

Musical instruments

You can now strum a tune in your free time using new musical instruments. In addition to being a fun and relaxing pastime, playing music at your base or while out in the world boosts the duration of the rested buff.

There’s quite a selection of instruments you can play, including drums, lutes, flutes, and harps. Even more instruments are planned for future updates, so the list of available options will just keep growing.

Musical instruments are a great way to replenish the rested buff when needed. Image via Keen Games

Vanity system

The best armor in Enshrouded is immensely powerful, but you might not like how it looks, which is why the new vanity system is so helpful. With this system, you can transmog all gear, making your gear look however you want without losing any valuable stats.

With this system, it’s also now possible to fully hide any gloves or helmets you have equipped.

Player-based quest progression

All players can now work through the same quests individually when playing multiplayer. You can freely choose to tackle these quests alone or with some help from friends, but regardless, you won’t miss out on quests and rewards anymore.

Dual-Wielded Daggers

You can now weird a new type of weapon, and the powerful Dual-Wielded Daggers are primarily fit for assassin-type builds. You can use this weapon to take down enemies with precision and speed.

This weapon offers a fun new way to fight. Image via Keen Games

Permission options for servers

A bunch of permission changes designed to protect chests and player bases in multiplayer servers have been introduced in this update. This includes the ability to set passwords plus many specific options that you can toggle on and off for individual players, like the ability to terraform the base and being able to kick or ban other players.

Class changes and additions

Lots of new skills and skill changes for many of the best classes in Enshrouded were added in this update. This includes the Mage class, the Ranger class, and the Warrior class.

There’s a new Eternal Spark skill for the mage class, modifications to the Water Aura skill, a two percent buff to the Unity skill, and some other small fixes or changes. The Ranger and Warrior classes have also received pretty substantial overhauls to balance their effectiveness in overall combat.

