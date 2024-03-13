Enshrouded’s ‘excellent’ 2024 roadmap details Steam Deck support, new Biome, water, and more

Enshrouded has been through the wringer since launching in Early Access almost two months ago, but after considering player feedback, devs Keen Games released the game’s 2024 roadmap on March 14. Despite worries over a repetitive gameplay loop, many are excited at the myriad of features on their way.

Recommended Videos

The Enshrouded 2024 roadmap, which was posted in the game’s Discord server and on X (formerly Twitter) today, includes several improvements and additions such as a new Mountainous Biome, support for Steam Deck players, new bosses, and plenty more. Not to be forgotten is the inclusion of water, something players have said is “game-changing.”

Here is a first look at the Enshrouded roadmap! We've been listening to your feedback, Flameborn, and good things are coming your way!



Tell us what you're most excited about below!! 👇 pic.twitter.com/YSXLz7yIB8 — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) March 13, 2024

At first glance, you wouldn’t think that there’d be anything on here that could revive the Enshrouded player base, and while there are 42 features listed on the roadmap, this isn’t all of them. But quite a few of these have been highly requested, like water, which apart from wells is absent across Enshrouded. While we don’t know if the water they’re adding can be used as a resource, players hope it will be added in abundance—to the point where the idea of underwater bases or fishing opportunities arises.

Players are also beyond excited for townsfolk NPCs, townsfolk pets, NPC instances, and animal farming to be added because they will help bring life to the barren world. Those who are more combat-inclined love the upcoming changes but hope the new bosses and enemies will have improved mechanics and better loot.

While we can’t expect games in Early Access to run pristinely because they are still in development, it can be hard to stay positive and motivated to play Enshrouded when there are consistent frame rate drops, people stealing your items, performance issues, server problems, and repetitive gameplay in an almost lifeless environment.

Keen Games hasn’t provided any dates for when we can expect these features to go live. But, regardless of whether you appreciate the addition of round doors, the various Biomes, Steam Deck support, or even portals to other servers, Enshrouded will hopefully only get better from here.