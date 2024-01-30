Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP

Although there is no PvP action in Enshrouded, there’s still a harsh survival element players are unfortunately experiencing the hard way as their items are being robbed from their online servers by other players.

One of the best things about Enshrouded is that you have multiple ways to play this survival game, whether on your own private server or an online one hosted by you or someone you know. Your character can move between these servers with their items, so you don’t have to worry about creating a new character. However, the downside about these online servers is that unless they’re password protected, other players can enter your server and steal your stuff, as reported by PC Gamer.

Image via Keen Games

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time players have looted players in their own servers, and that’s why it’s so important players password-protect their servers or their storage chests. Even in Palworld, the storage chests can be password-protected. So, if a game gives you an option to protect your items, you should take advantage of it. Even if you think it won’t happen to you because your server is small or because you feel no one will do it, unfortunately, that decision could haunt you.

Now, I know there is an issue with joining servers that are password protected, as many players are receiving the “joining game failed” error, which is why many players aren’t password protecting their servers just so other players can join. However, to fix this issue, you must change the password to all lowercase letters, meaning no numbers, uppercase letters, or special characters.

It’s unfortunate that players are resorting to looting others for goods when they could simply farm or craft them themselves. So, to avoid unnecessary frustrations and setbacks like many players are experiencing, make sure you password-protect your servers.

Even if you’re playing other survival games, it’s a good rule of thumb to apply to protect yourself and your hard work.