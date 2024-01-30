Category:
How to fix the Joining Game Failed error in Enshrouded?

Published: Jan 30, 2024 12:33 am
A dark forest in Enshrouded with four characters battling.
Image via Keen Games

In Enshrouded, you can create a private game, join an online server, or create a locally hosted online server. So there are many ways to play with your friends. However, sometimes everything can get derailed by nasty issues though, like the Joining Game Failed error.

Don’t worry though, if you’re experiencing this frustrating error code while trying to join a friend’s server, there’s a simple and easy solution.

Enshrouded: How to fix the Joining Game Failed server error

To fix the Joining Game Failed server error when trying to join an online server in Enshrouded, you must change your server’s password or have the Host change the server password to contain only lowercase letters.

Before you do this, there are a few things you should check to ensure there are no pressing server or Enshrouded-wide issues, including:

  1. Check Enshrouded’s Status
  2. Check your Internet Connection
    • Joining an online server means you need a stable internet connection. So check your internet to ensure it’s working. If you’re experiencing issues, reset your router and try again.
  3. Check the Sever’s Capacity
    • Each server has a capacity limit, meaning you can’t join a server if it’s already full. So, ensure the server you’re trying to join has free spaces before you attempt to join.

If you’ve checked all these things and you’re still getting the “Joining Game Failed” server error, you or the Host will need to change the password.

How to change your server’s password in Enshrouded

If you’re the Host, meaning the one who has started the public game and has it saved locally, you can change your server’s password in Enshrouded by following these steps:

  1. Open Enshrouded and press Play.
  2. Select “Host”
  3. On the public game screen, you will see all your worlds. Press Play on the hosted world, and a pop-up will appear.
  4. In the session password area, create a new password only in lowercase, meaning don’t choose a password like “MyServer” or “MyServer123.” It needs to be “myserver” or anything else in lowercase simply.
  5. Press “start” to dive into the realm of Embervale.
  6. And, don’t forget to tell your friends the new password!

If you are still experiencing issues, you can contact the developer’s customer support team via the Enshrouded official webpage or in the support channel on the official Discord Server.

Where to find the Farmer's Fireplace in Enshrouded
A survivor in Enshrouded
Where to find the Farmer’s Fireplace in Enshrouded
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 30, 2024
Enshrouded follows in Palworld's footsteps by smashing huge player milestone in just 4 days
Image of a man holding a pickaxe in Enshrouded.
Enshrouded follows in Palworld's footsteps by smashing huge player milestone in just 4 days
Andrej Barovic Jan 29, 2024
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 29, 2024
How to repair weapons and equipment in Enshrouded
Woman standing next ot workbench in enshrouded
How to repair weapons and equipment in Enshrouded
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 29, 2024
Enshrouded beginner's guide: 10 tips and tricks for starting out
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Enshrouded beginner's guide: 10 tips and tricks for starting out
Yash Nair Jan 29, 2024
Yash Nair Yash Nair Jan 29, 2024
How to find Fell Wispwyvern in Enshrouded
How to find Fell Wispwyvern in Enshrouded
How to find Fell Wispwyvern in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 29, 2024
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.