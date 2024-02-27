Crafting a strong melee build is a crucial component of successfully taking on the dangerous world of Embervale in Enshrouded. Even if you aren’t primarily relying on this damage type, having potent melee capabilities is essential.

There’s a wide array of loot available and many classes to choose from, which makes figuring out what the strongest build is quite trick. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know to craft the best melee builds in Enshrouded.

Best melee build in Enshrouded

To craft one of the best melee builds in Enshrouded, you need strong armor, weapons, the right class, and rings. By using all of these together, you can create a truly unstoppable build capable of guiding you through any challenge Embervale presents.

Nothing will stand in your way with a powerful melee build. Image via Keen Games

Best melee armor in Enshrouded

Overall, the best armor for a melee-based build includes the Elder armor set and the Radiant Paladin armor set. These are two of the three Legendary armor sets and they pack strong statistics capable of boosting your overall melee performance.

There are lots of great armor sets in Enshrouded, but none come close to the overall sheer power the Legendary sets provide, especially when it comes to Elder and Radiant Paladin sets. You can always mix and match between these sets and bring in other armor pieces if you’re trying to craft a specific type of build, but relying primarily on these two is the best way to maximize your melee power.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Radiant Paladin Helmet Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 42 +15 percent melee critical strike chance Radiant Paladin Chestplate Magical Resistance – 56

Physical Resistance – 113 +240 health

+24 stamina Radiant Paladin Gloves Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two percent damage against melee opponents Radiant Paladin Trousers Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 70 +Two health regeneration

+90 health Radiant Paladin Boots Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Four health regneration

-120 health timeout reduction Elder Hat Magical Resistance – 42

Physical Resistance – 28 +15 percent magical critical strike chance

+12 percent critical strike damage Elder Chest Magical Resistance – 113

Physical Resistance – 56 +120 health

+96 mana Elder Gloves Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 14 +12 percent magic damage multiplier

+Nine percent damage against magical enemies Elder Trousers Magical Resistance – 70

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two mana regeneration

+36 mana Elder Boots Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 14 +Four mana regeneration

-120 mana timeout reduction

You get some strong benefits from these sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best melee weapons in Enshrouded

There are all kinds of strong weapons you can obtain around Embervale, but the best weapons for your melee build are generally swords, axes, and other such weapons that focus on up-close damage. Some of the best melee weapons you can use are as follows.

Sun Hammer

Aerostriker

Great Mace

Lightforged Axe

Hair Splitter

Ice Blade

Even though you’re focusing on up-close Melee damage, you still want a strong ranged weapon ready to use so you can efficiently navigate any combat situation you come across. Shroud Weaver is a great staff option to fulfill this role while weapons like Helix, Luminous Wand, or Crackling Wand are viable wand choices for quick and easy ranged damage.

Best melee class in Enshrouded

The best class to choose for a strong melee-focused build is one of the red strength-based ones, which includes Athlete, Warrior, Tank, and Barbarian. The overall top choices from this group for a melee build are Warrior or Barbarian, but Battlemage is also a superb option despite not officially falling into the strength-based classes.

All of these are among the best classes you can choose in Enshrouded, so leaning into a melee build is a very powerful way to play. You can freely mix and match between different melee styles and draw skills from other classes too if you want a truly well-rounded and flexible build.

Red classes lean into strength and work best for a melee build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best melee rings in Enshrouded

Ensuring you have two of the best rings equipped is a strong way to bolster your melee build. The Commander’s Ring is a great choice if you want to boost your mana and health while the well-rounded Ring of the Ancients gives you a plus-one score across all categories to provide a potent statistics boost.

There are lots of other rings you can unlock, but these two are the overall best options. You can even choose to equip two of the same type if you want to double up on a specific set of bonuses.