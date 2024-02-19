All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock

You can equip all kinds of powerful gear to enhance your statistics in Enshrouded. Rings are one of the easiest pieces of gear to overlook, but they’re an extremely strong way to boost your capabilities.

Rings can be pretty tough to get, but you certainly want to work toward equipping one in both of your slots to fully maximize your build. Here are all the rings you can find in Enshrouded and how to unlock each one.

All rings in Enshrouded

In total, there are 22 rings you can uncover around Embervale in Enshrouded. Here are all of the rings you can obtain, how to unlock them, and the various benefits they provide you with. Some rings have different tiers, which means you can come across a weaker or stronger version of the ring if you find a Ring of Health, a Ring of Stamina, or a Ring of Mana.

Ring Effects Unlock Description Ring of Rapacity +20 mana regeneration

-20 Mana Found on a rubble and skeleton pile next to the mill in Willow Crush. “A glimmering ring, plucked from the remains of someone who got more than they bargained for.” Ring of the Ancients +One Dexterity

+One Endurance

+One Constitution

+One Spirit

+One Intelligence

+One Strength Chest loot. “An amazing work of art, beauty, and power.” Sigil Ring of the Elder Guard +10 stamina

+Eight health Chest loot. “Captain Arkwright is engraved in the metal. Given to the most loyal commanders.” Ring of Health (I) +One health regeneration

+20 Health Chest loot. “This ring will increase your health and healing rate.” Ring of Health (II) +Two health regeneration

+30 Health Chest loot. “This ring will increase your health and healing rate.” Ring of Health (III) +Three health regeneration

+40 Health Chest loot. “This ring will increase your health and healing rate.” Ring of Health (IV) +Four health regeneration

+50 Health Chest loot. “This ring will increase your health and healing rate.” Ring of Mana (I) +Eight mana

+One mana regeneration Chest loot. “This ring will increase your mana and its replenishment.” Ring of Mana (II) +10 mana

+Two mana regeneration Chest loot. “This ring will increase your mana and its replenishment.” Ring of Mana (III) +12 mana

+Three mana regeneration Chest loot. “This ring will increase your mana and its replenishment.” Ring of Mana (IV) +14 mana

+Four mana regeneration Chest loot. “This ring will increase your mana and its replenishment.” Ring of Stamina (I) +One stamina

+One stamina regeneration Chest loot. “An ancient ring that gives you stamina.” Ring of Stamina (II) +Two stamina

+One stamina regeneration Chest loot. “An ancient ring that gives you stamina.” Ring of Stamina (III) +Three stamina

+Two stamina regeneration Chest loot. “An ancient ring that gives you stamina.” Ring of Stamina (IV) +Five stamina

+Five stamina regeneration Chest loot. “An ancient ring that gives you stamina.” Gemini Ring +Two percent Life Leech chance Chest loot. “A delicate ring with the symbol of the Gemini, quivering with hatred in the moonlight.” Ring of Endless Life +Three percent Life Leech chance

Enhances your attacks. Chest loot. “Created in the pursuit of immortality, it cost countless lives and promises more to follow. It enhances every attack and has a chance to restore the damage dealt as health points.” Mother’s Eye +10 percent wood chopping strength Complete the On Fertile Ground quest for the Farmer. “Silvery like the sea of glass on long-forgotten shores. Something within this ring inspires hope.” Alchemist’s Ring +10 health

+Six mana

+Eight stamina Drops after defeating Scavenger Matron. “A ring with glowing blue engravings that read: May the Shroud never tear you down – Balthazar.” Ring of the Burning Light Grants you light. Chest loot. “Filled with ancient magic, this ring provides light to you in dark places.” Ring of the Flame +40 Shroud time Chest loot. “Filled with the burning Spark of the Flame, it’s a valuable asset in the fight against the Shroud. It increases the time you can withstand the Shroud.” Commander’s Ring +30 health

+30 mana Drops after defeating the Fell Wispwyvern boss in Pikemead’s Reach. “A simple and sturdy ring, decorated with three azure gemstones. The engraving reads: To Cyrus, my most loyal Commander and friend. It was found inside the maw of the creature that haunts The Pike.”

The Ring of the Ancients is my personal favorite one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock rings in Enshrouded

Most rings in Enshrouded are only unlockable as random chest loot, which means you’ll come across them as you open chests around the world of Embervale. Your best bet for unlocking this gear is farming chests, which is an activity you can also do to unlock some Legendary armor and Legendary weapons like the Radiant Paladin armor set.

Because most rings are chest loot, you’ll have to farm quite a lot and mostly rely on luck to unlock the best rings in Enshrouded.