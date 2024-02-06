Category:
Enshrouded

How to get the Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded

Run, don't walk, to get this ring.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 06:16 pm
The player holding a wand.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Enshrouded, you can find countless items and equipment to enhance your build, and one ring Wizards and any spellcasters should get is the Ring of Rapacity because it offers substantial mana regeneration. The best part is that it’s easy to get.

Recommended Videos

Enshrouded: How to get the Ring of Rapacity, explained

Red arrow pointing to Willow Crush in Enshrouded
It’s close to Lone Thistle and Westcott. Image via MapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports
Red arrow pointing to Willow Crush in Enshrouded
It’s close to Lone Thistle and Westcott. Image via MapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports
Red arrow pointing to Willow Crush in Enshrouded
It’s close to Lone Thistle and Westcott. Image via MapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports

In Enshrouded, you can find the Ring of Rapacity on a skeleton in a pile of stone rubble beside the Mill in Willow Crush. Willow Crush is a town between the Ancient Spire of Revelwood and the Ancient Spire of Springlands.

If you haven’t reached the Ancient Spire of Revelwood, you can use two other points of interest as a guide: the Lone Thistle (southeast of Willow Crush) and Westcott (southwest of Willow Crush). These two settlements are close to Willow Crush, so if you know where they are, you can easily find Willow Crush.

In Willow Crush, you will immediately notice the Mill as it’s set above the ground on a platform surrounded by stones that look like Ladyfinger cookies. You will see a pile of rubble on the planks beside the Mill. You must use your pickaxe to mine the rubble at the edge of the wooden planks until you’re almost underneath the floor, where you will find the skeleton you must loot to get the Ring of Rapacity.

Enshrouded: Ring of Rapacity stats and best classes

the stats for the ring of rapacity in enshrouded
It’s a great ring despite the loss of mana. Image via Keen Games
the stats for the ring of rapacity in enshrouded
It’s a great ring despite the loss of mana. Image via Keen Games
the stats for the ring of rapacity in enshrouded
It’s a great ring despite the loss of mana. Image via Keen Games

The Ring of Rapacity may be a common ring and has the following stats: minus 20 percent mana and plus 20 percent mana regeneration. It is best suited to any mana-based class like Wizards and Battlemages.

Now, before you throw this ring away because the minus 20 percent mana seems to be a debuff, it’s nothing to worry about. Even though you will have less mana, you will regenerate your mana within a few seconds of casting your most mana-heavy spells. This means you can spam your spells without worrying about running out of mana (OOM). As someone who plays a Wizard, I wouldn’t be able to deal as much damage without this ring, and it’s one I can’t live without.

So, if you want to increase your mana regeneration and spell-spamming ability, you must get the Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded.

related content
Read Article Best player-made buildings in Enshrouded
The player standing in front of a massive tower.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best player-made buildings in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to farm Ammonia Glands fast in Enshrouded
Player standing with a Ammonia Gland above their head.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to farm Ammonia Glands fast in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to save the game and locate your save file
Enshrouded character walking toward the light.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to save the game and locate your save file
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded Feb. 6 patch notes: Rake bug fixed, Water Aura ability nerfed
Man standing in home base within Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded Feb. 6 patch notes: Rake bug fixed, Water Aura ability nerfed
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to get Glass in Enshrouded
A dark valley in Enshrouded with a player standing in front of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Glass in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best player-made buildings in Enshrouded
The player standing in front of a massive tower.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best player-made buildings in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to farm Ammonia Glands fast in Enshrouded
Player standing with a Ammonia Gland above their head.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to farm Ammonia Glands fast in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to save the game and locate your save file
Enshrouded character walking toward the light.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to save the game and locate your save file
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded Feb. 6 patch notes: Rake bug fixed, Water Aura ability nerfed
Man standing in home base within Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded Feb. 6 patch notes: Rake bug fixed, Water Aura ability nerfed
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to get Glass in Enshrouded
A dark valley in Enshrouded with a player standing in front of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Glass in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.