How to get the Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, you can find countless items and equipment to enhance your build, and one ring Wizards and any spellcasters should get is the Ring of Rapacity because it offers substantial mana regeneration. The best part is that it’s easy to get.

Enshrouded: How to get the Ring of Rapacity, explained

It's close to Lone Thistle and Westcott. Image via MapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports

In Enshrouded, you can find the Ring of Rapacity on a skeleton in a pile of stone rubble beside the Mill in Willow Crush. Willow Crush is a town between the Ancient Spire of Revelwood and the Ancient Spire of Springlands.

If you haven’t reached the Ancient Spire of Revelwood, you can use two other points of interest as a guide: the Lone Thistle (southeast of Willow Crush) and Westcott (southwest of Willow Crush). These two settlements are close to Willow Crush, so if you know where they are, you can easily find Willow Crush.

In Willow Crush, you will immediately notice the Mill as it’s set above the ground on a platform surrounded by stones that look like Ladyfinger cookies. You will see a pile of rubble on the planks beside the Mill. You must use your pickaxe to mine the rubble at the edge of the wooden planks until you’re almost underneath the floor, where you will find the skeleton you must loot to get the Ring of Rapacity.

Enshrouded: Ring of Rapacity stats and best classes

It's a great ring despite the loss of mana. Image via Keen Games

The Ring of Rapacity may be a common ring and has the following stats: minus 20 percent mana and plus 20 percent mana regeneration. It is best suited to any mana-based class like Wizards and Battlemages.

Now, before you throw this ring away because the minus 20 percent mana seems to be a debuff, it’s nothing to worry about. Even though you will have less mana, you will regenerate your mana within a few seconds of casting your most mana-heavy spells. This means you can spam your spells without worrying about running out of mana (OOM). As someone who plays a Wizard, I wouldn’t be able to deal as much damage without this ring, and it’s one I can’t live without.

So, if you want to increase your mana regeneration and spell-spamming ability, you must get the Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded.