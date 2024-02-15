The vast world of Embervale is packed with all kinds of powerful loot you can collect in Enshrouded. The Radiant Paladin armor set is one of the absolute best types of gear you can find.

This set of armor is one of the strongest sets Enshrouded offers and is capable of helping you last through any battle while also providing some pretty impressive benefits. Here’s how to get the Radiant Paladin armor set in Enshrouded.

Where to find the Radiant Paladin armor set in Enshrouded

The Radiant Paladin armor set is a chest loot item, which means there’s no guaranteed spot or way to ensure you find it. But there is a decently reliable location you can visit to farm for it, which is the Sun Temple located near the very southeast corner of Embervale in the Kindlewastes area.

No other spot is as good as this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Since you never know what you’ll get when opening a chest at this location, you have to farm for the Radiant Paladin set and hope luck is on your side. This means it could take just a little while to obtain the full armor set or you might be farming for weeks with no luck.

The most effective way to farm for this set is to place a Flame Altar near the Sun Temple so you have quick and easy access to this location. Then, enter through the window on the side of the building and make your way inside to loot all the chests and coffins you come across.

Once you have cleared the Sun Temple, return to the main menu of Enshrouded. Reload your game and all of the loot in this location will be respawned for you to collect. Repeat these steps until you unlock the full Radiant Paladin armor set.

This is the window you want to head inside through. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Generally, this takes around an hour or two if luck is on your side. But since loot is entirely random, it could take much longer. You have a good chance of unlocking all three Legendary Armor sets from this location, though, so you’re bound to get some solid armor regardless.

You can also find the Radiant Paladin armor set elsewhere in the world as you open chests, but it’s a lot tougher to find this armor elsewhere. No other spot has as much loot readily available at high rarities, so the Sun Temple is your best bet.

Radiant Paladin armor statistics in Enshrouded

Unlocking the Radiant Paladin armor set requires a lot of patience, hard work, and luck, but the statistics this set provides are well worth it, especially if you’re hoping to play as an actual Paladin. It’s also quite a strong choice for some of the best classes in Enshrouded like Battlemage and Mage.