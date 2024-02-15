Category:
Enshrouded

How to get the Radiant Paladin armor set in Enshrouded

It's one of the best sets.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 01:20 pm
A player wearing the Radiant Paladin armor.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

The vast world of Embervale is packed with all kinds of powerful loot you can collect in Enshrouded. The Radiant Paladin armor set is one of the absolute best types of gear you can find.

Recommended Videos

This set of armor is one of the strongest sets Enshrouded offers and is capable of helping you last through any battle while also providing some pretty impressive benefits. Here’s how to get the Radiant Paladin armor set in Enshrouded.

Where to find the Radiant Paladin armor set in Enshrouded

The Radiant Paladin armor set is a chest loot item, which means there’s no guaranteed spot or way to ensure you find it. But there is a decently reliable location you can visit to farm for it, which is the Sun Temple located near the very southeast corner of Embervale in the Kindlewastes area.

The location of the Sun Temple in Kindlewastes.
No other spot is as good as this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Since you never know what you’ll get when opening a chest at this location, you have to farm for the Radiant Paladin set and hope luck is on your side. This means it could take just a little while to obtain the full armor set or you might be farming for weeks with no luck.

The most effective way to farm for this set is to place a Flame Altar near the Sun Temple so you have quick and easy access to this location. Then, enter through the window on the side of the building and make your way inside to loot all the chests and coffins you come across.

Once you have cleared the Sun Temple, return to the main menu of Enshrouded. Reload your game and all of the loot in this location will be respawned for you to collect. Repeat these steps until you unlock the full Radiant Paladin armor set.

The window of the Sun Temple marked.
This is the window you want to head inside through. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Generally, this takes around an hour or two if luck is on your side. But since loot is entirely random, it could take much longer. You have a good chance of unlocking all three Legendary Armor sets from this location, though, so you’re bound to get some solid armor regardless.

You can also find the Radiant Paladin armor set elsewhere in the world as you open chests, but it’s a lot tougher to find this armor elsewhere. No other spot has as much loot readily available at high rarities, so the Sun Temple is your best bet.

Radiant Paladin armor statistics in Enshrouded

Unlocking the Radiant Paladin armor set requires a lot of patience, hard work, and luck, but the statistics this set provides are well worth it, especially if you’re hoping to play as an actual Paladin. It’s also quite a strong choice for some of the best classes in Enshrouded like Battlemage and Mage.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Radiant Paladin HelmetMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 42		+15 percent melee critical strike chance
Radiant Paladin ChestplateMagical Resistance – 56
Physical Resistance – 113		+240 health
+24 stamina
Radiant Paladin GlovesMagical Resistance – 14
Physical Resistance – 28		+Two percent damage against melee opponents
Radiant Paladin TrousersMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 70		+Two health regeneration
+90 health
Radiant Paladin BootsMagical Resistance – 14
Physical Resistance – 28		+Four health regneration
-120 health timeout reduction
related content
Read Article How to get a large chest in Enshrouded
A large chest in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get a large chest in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
A player running with a sword during a fight.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article What platforms is Enshrouded on?
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
What platforms is Enshrouded on?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to solve all Sun Temple puzzles in Enshrouded
How to complete every Sun Temple in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to solve all Sun Temple puzzles in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Best base locations in Enshrouded
A massive building in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best base locations in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get a large chest in Enshrouded
A large chest in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get a large chest in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
A player running with a sword during a fight.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article What platforms is Enshrouded on?
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
What platforms is Enshrouded on?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to solve all Sun Temple puzzles in Enshrouded
How to complete every Sun Temple in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to solve all Sun Temple puzzles in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Best base locations in Enshrouded
A massive building in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best base locations in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.