Enshrouded: How to complete Bridge Construction Report

Exploration is a big part of your journey in Enshrouded, and with the Bridge Construction Report quest, you’ll do to some treasure hunting.

You start the Bridge Construction Report quest when the Carpenter gives you a tip: he reveals that he hid a treasure chest inside a bridge and gives you all the instructions you need to fetch it yourself. These instructions might seem clear, but can be misleading when you get to the bridge.

Here is how to complete the Bridge Construction Report sidequest in Enshrouded.

Steps to complete the Bridge Construction Report in Enshrouded

The Carpenter is a must if you want a Cozy base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bridge Construction Report sidequest is easily missed, but grants a few valuable rewards, as well as some XP. It’s also pretty quick to complete, so it’s worth your time. Here are the steps to follow:

Head to the Braelyn Bridge. Simply follow the quest location cursor on the map.

When stepping on the bridge, you’ll see a notification signifying that the location is below. The chest is hidden in the foundations of the bridge .

. Jump directly towards the location prompt and glide to the ground, close to the pillar. You’ll notice the prompt is now way higher than your location. You can ignore it .

Go around the pillar closest to the prompt (the closest Pillar to the Tower).

You’ll find rubble on the other side of the pillar. The chest is hidden inside it, so take your pickaxe and dig to find it.

You can claim your rewards thanks to the treasure chest, which features random loot such as rare, epic or legendary weapons, as well as sidequest completion XP.