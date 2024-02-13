Category:
Enshrouded

Enshrouded: How to complete Bridge Construction Report

The Carpenter has a tip for you.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 06:53 am
Character in Enshrouded next to the Carpenter and the Masonry Tools
The Carpenter and I took a pic to show off the new tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exploration is a big part of your journey in Enshrouded, and with the Bridge Construction Report quest, you’ll do to some treasure hunting.

Recommended Videos

You start the Bridge Construction Report quest when the Carpenter gives you a tip: he reveals that he hid a treasure chest inside a bridge and gives you all the instructions you need to fetch it yourself. These instructions might seem clear, but can be misleading when you get to the bridge.

Here is how to complete the Bridge Construction Report sidequest in Enshrouded.

Steps to complete the Bridge Construction Report in Enshrouded

The player is looking at the Carpenter in Enshrouded.
The Carpenter is a must if you want a Cozy base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bridge Construction Report sidequest is easily missed, but grants a few valuable rewards, as well as some XP. It’s also pretty quick to complete, so it’s worth your time. Here are the steps to follow:

  • Head to the Braelyn Bridge.
    • Simply follow the quest location cursor on the map.
  • When stepping on the bridge, you’ll see a notification signifying that the location is below. The chest is hidden in the foundations of the bridge.
  • Jump directly towards the location prompt and glide to the ground, close to the pillar.
    • You’ll notice the prompt is now way higher than your location. You can ignore it.
  • Go around the pillar closest to the prompt (the closest Pillar to the Tower).
  • You’ll find rubble on the other side of the pillar. The chest is hidden inside it, so take your pickaxe and dig to find it.

You can claim your rewards thanks to the treasure chest, which features random loot such as rare, epic or legendary weapons, as well as sidequest completion XP.

related content
Read Article How to get Well Blocks in Enshrouded
The player looking toward the Shroud and the Carpenter's Vault.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Well Blocks in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded
The player using a wand to fight a wolf.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded
The player looking at Oswald Anders.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
A player running with a sword during a fight.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Well Blocks in Enshrouded
The player looking toward the Shroud and the Carpenter's Vault.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Well Blocks in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded
The player using a wand to fight a wolf.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded
The player looking at Oswald Anders.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
A player running with a sword during a fight.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.