Category:
Elden Ring

When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?

Anticipation is higher than ever.
Mateusz Miter
Michael Beckwith
and 
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 10:57 am
Miquella riding Torrent in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with a blighted Erdtree on the horizon
Image via Bandai Namco

After almost a full year of fans waiting, FromSoftware has finally announced a release date for Elden Ring’s DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring hit digital shelves in February 2022, and since then, it has earned worldwide acclaim from critics and players. The PlayStation 5 version currently has a Metascore of 96, and Elden Ring won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, surpassing The Last of Us Part 2 for the most GOTY awards in history. In terms of sales, it pushed 20 million units worldwide in just under a year.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise Elden Ring has garnered an enormous fanbase. Now, with a full expansion confirmed, players are eager to find out when it launches.

Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have a release date?

Malenia and Radahn under a red sky in Elden Ring
What secrets are you hiding, FromSoftware? Image via Bandai Namco

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches on June 21 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC. In celebration of Elden Ring’s second anniversary, FromSoftware released the official trailer on Feb. 21, centered around Miquella and a new primary antagonist named Messmer the Impaler.

Erdtree DLC gameplay footage showed off several new weapons and bosses to discover in an expansion that kicks off right after the events of the original story. FromSoftware has historically gone all out when adding additional content to a game. For example, Bloodborne: The Old Hunters added about eight hours of new gameplay and received critical acclaim for introducing some of the best boss fights in the series. Meanwhile, Dark SoulsArtorias of the Abyss added an additional six hours.

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC pre-orders went live immediately following the trailer’s release, with four different versions for enthusiasts to choose from. Whether you’re after a pricey collector’s edition or are just planning on buying the DLC when it goes live, set your calendars to June for more Elden Ring action.

related content
Read Article All new weapons shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Elden Ring Erdtree DLX
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
All new weapons shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 21, 2024
Read Article 5 things you might have missed in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree lion boss with glowing blue eyes
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
5 things you might have missed in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Who is Messmer the Impaler?
Messmer the Impaler elden ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Who is Messmer the Impaler?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All new bosses shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
woman sitting in a chair in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
All new bosses shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
A screenshot of Miquella in his cocoon in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All new weapons shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Elden Ring Erdtree DLX
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
All new weapons shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 21, 2024
Read Article 5 things you might have missed in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree lion boss with glowing blue eyes
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
5 things you might have missed in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Who is Messmer the Impaler?
Messmer the Impaler elden ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Who is Messmer the Impaler?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All new bosses shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
woman sitting in a chair in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
All new bosses shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
A screenshot of Miquella in his cocoon in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

Author

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.