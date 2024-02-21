When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?

After almost a full year of fans waiting, FromSoftware has finally announced a release date for Elden Ring’s DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring hit digital shelves in February 2022, and since then, it has earned worldwide acclaim from critics and players. The PlayStation 5 version currently has a Metascore of 96, and Elden Ring won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, surpassing The Last of Us Part 2 for the most GOTY awards in history. In terms of sales, it pushed 20 million units worldwide in just under a year.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise Elden Ring has garnered an enormous fanbase. Now, with a full expansion confirmed, players are eager to find out when it launches.

Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have a release date?

What secrets are you hiding, FromSoftware? Image via Bandai Namco

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches on June 21 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC. In celebration of Elden Ring’s second anniversary, FromSoftware released the official trailer on Feb. 21, centered around Miquella and a new primary antagonist named Messmer the Impaler.

Erdtree DLC gameplay footage showed off several new weapons and bosses to discover in an expansion that kicks off right after the events of the original story. FromSoftware has historically gone all out when adding additional content to a game. For example, Bloodborne: The Old Hunters added about eight hours of new gameplay and received critical acclaim for introducing some of the best boss fights in the series. Meanwhile, Dark Souls‘ Artorias of the Abyss added an additional six hours.

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC pre-orders went live immediately following the trailer’s release, with four different versions for enthusiasts to choose from. Whether you’re after a pricey collector’s edition or are just planning on buying the DLC when it goes live, set your calendars to June for more Elden Ring action.