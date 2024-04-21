Tarnished wielding the Marias Executioner's Sword in Elden Ring
Elden Ring

The best Marais Executioner’s Sword build in Elden Ring

Wield this Greatsword like a boss.
Dipanjan Dey
Published: Apr 21, 2024

Wielding Greatswords in Elden Ring is a brilliant choice, as you can customize your build revolving around it. The Marais Executioner’s Sword is one of the powerful Greatswords in the game: Here’s how to obtain and use this weapon.

How to get the Marais Executioner’s Sword in Elden Ring

Marias Executioner's Sword location in Elden Ring
The Marais Exectioner’s Sword can be obtained after defeating Elemer of the Briar at the Shaded Castle. This area is located just between Mount Gelmir and Altus Plateau, so you’ll have to progress through the main storyline to reach the location. A Poison Swamp surrounds the Shaded Castle, so I highly recommend using Torrent to navigate the area. 

The first Site of Grace you’ll unlock is the Shaded Castle Ramparts, located on the southeastern corner of the grand structure. Use Torrent to jump across the broken walls to access the Shaded Castle Ramparts Site of Grace. After resting at this spot, make your way through the swampy thicket towards the interiors of the castle. 

The Shaded Castle Inner Gate Site of Grace is the closest fast travel point for the boss fight. The Shaded Castle is also home to certain key items like the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis required for Millicent’s questline. My recommendation would be to discover the Inner Gate Site of Grace first before investigating other areas of the castle for secret loot. 

Make sure to check your inventory and select the proper set of consumables that support your build before heading into the boss fight arena. Elemer of the Briar is better known as the Bell-Bearing Hunter as this boss has a history of butchering wandering merchants across the lands between.

Best build for Marais Executioner’s Sword in Elden Ring

Showcasing the Marias Executioner's Sword in Elden Ring
The Marais Executioner’s Sword scales of Strength and Arcane, so your build should primarily focus on these attributes. However, you must have at least 14 points in Dexterity to wield the Greatsword.

As for the armaments, I recommend using the Briar Armor, Gauntlet, and Greaves, along with the Raging Wolf Helm. You can use Incantations like The Golden Vow and the Howl of Shabriri to boost this Greatsword’s effectiveness. But before that, make sure to level up the Faith attribute to at least 33.

Marais Executioner’s Sword Attribute Scaling

  • Strength – B
  • Arcane – D
  • Dexterity – E

For a level 150 build, I strongly recommend having Strength between 50 and 55, Arcane between 40 and 45, and Faith at 33 or above. The remaining attribute points can be distributed into Vigor and Endurance.

Talisman

Here are the best Talismans to use with this build using the Marais Executioner’s Sword.

  • Millicent’s Prosthesis
  • Rotten Winged Sword Insignia
  • Shard of Alexander
  • Godfrey Icon or Ritual Sword Talisman

Flask of Wondrous Physick

  • Thorny Cracked Tear
  • Spiked Cracked Tear or Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Unique Skill: Eochaid’s Dancing Blade.

Marias Executioner's Sword unique skill in Elden Ring
Eochaid’s Dancing Blade is a Unique Skill for the Marais Executioner’s Sword. This skill is one of the best charged attacks available with a Greatsword, where your character deals magic and consecutive hit damage. Boost it up by using the Incantations, Cracked Tears, and Talisman mentioned above to unlock the maximum potential of this attack.

Read Article Best Bloodhound Fang build in Elden Ring
The Bloodhound's Fang attack being launched in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Best Bloodhound Fang build in Elden Ring
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Best Scarlet Rot build in Elden Ring
Malenia the Blade of Miquella CG presentation
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Best Scarlet Rot build in Elden Ring
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: should you pledge service to Kenneth Haight? Answered
Kenneth Haight in Elden Ring
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: should you pledge service to Kenneth Haight? Answered
Anish Nair and others Anish Nair and others Apr 15, 2024
Dipanjan Dey
Dipanjan Dey started his gaming journey with Doom 2 and Contra: Legacy of War back in 1997. Naturally, he gravitated to RPGs and FPS titles like Call of Duty, Halo, and CS:GO. Dipanjan has been covering stories and writing about video games for the past five years. Dipanjan has been working as a Weekend Freelance Author for Dot Esports since August 2022, covering titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, CoD, and new releases.