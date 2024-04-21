The best Marais Executioner’s Sword build in Elden Ring

Wielding Greatswords in Elden Ring is a brilliant choice, as you can customize your build revolving around it. The Marais Executioner’s Sword is one of the powerful Greatswords in the game: Here’s how to obtain and use this weapon.

How to get the Marais Executioner’s Sword in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Marais Exectioner’s Sword can be obtained after defeating Elemer of the Briar at the Shaded Castle. This area is located just between Mount Gelmir and Altus Plateau, so you’ll have to progress through the main storyline to reach the location. A Poison Swamp surrounds the Shaded Castle, so I highly recommend using Torrent to navigate the area.

The first Site of Grace you’ll unlock is the Shaded Castle Ramparts, located on the southeastern corner of the grand structure. Use Torrent to jump across the broken walls to access the Shaded Castle Ramparts Site of Grace. After resting at this spot, make your way through the swampy thicket towards the interiors of the castle.

The Shaded Castle Inner Gate Site of Grace is the closest fast travel point for the boss fight. The Shaded Castle is also home to certain key items like the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis required for Millicent’s questline. My recommendation would be to discover the Inner Gate Site of Grace first before investigating other areas of the castle for secret loot.

Make sure to check your inventory and select the proper set of consumables that support your build before heading into the boss fight arena. Elemer of the Briar is better known as the Bell-Bearing Hunter as this boss has a history of butchering wandering merchants across the lands between.

Best build for Marais Executioner’s Sword in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Marais Executioner’s Sword scales of Strength and Arcane, so your build should primarily focus on these attributes. However, you must have at least 14 points in Dexterity to wield the Greatsword.

As for the armaments, I recommend using the Briar Armor, Gauntlet, and Greaves, along with the Raging Wolf Helm. You can use Incantations like The Golden Vow and the Howl of Shabriri to boost this Greatsword’s effectiveness. But before that, make sure to level up the Faith attribute to at least 33.

Marais Executioner’s Sword Attribute Scaling

Strength – B

– B Arcane – D

– D Dexterity – E

For a level 150 build, I strongly recommend having Strength between 50 and 55, Arcane between 40 and 45, and Faith at 33 or above. The remaining attribute points can be distributed into Vigor and Endurance.

Talisman

Here are the best Talismans to use with this build using the Marais Executioner’s Sword.

Millicent’s Prosthesis

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Shard of Alexander

Godfrey Icon or Ritual Sword Talisman

Flask of Wondrous Physick

Thorny Cracked Tear

Spiked Cracked Tear or Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Unique Skill: Eochaid’s Dancing Blade.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eochaid’s Dancing Blade is a Unique Skill for the Marais Executioner’s Sword. This skill is one of the best charged attacks available with a Greatsword, where your character deals magic and consecutive hit damage. Boost it up by using the Incantations, Cracked Tears, and Talisman mentioned above to unlock the maximum potential of this attack.

