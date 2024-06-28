How to get and use Miquella’s Great Rune in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

As a proper demigod in Elden Ring‘s very large, very confusing pantheon, it stands to reason that Miquella the Kind would have his own corresponding Great Rune for players to loot. So where is this thing?

Unlike every single other Great Rune, you don’t claim it by defeating its holder—you’ll remember Miquella cast off every one of his possessions and all of his body, which naturally includes the Great Rune he was entrusted with.

You’ll have to track down a different boss entirely in one of the furthest reaches of the Land of Shadow, but going to all this trouble could just save your life.

Where is Miquella’s Great Rune in Elden Ring?

Yes, this is going exactly where you think it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In true Elden Ring fashion, Miquella’s Great Rune is hidden behind an absolutely crushing boss fight. You’ll find it in Scaduview at the north of the map being guarded by the Scadutree Avatar, who probably takes the title of world’s deadliest sunflower. This behemoth of a boss has no less than three discrete health bars, so it’s probably worth gathering a few Scadutree Fragments to help you survive this war of attrition.

Once you do take it down, however, Miquella’s Great Rune will be automatically added to your inventory. Unlike every single one of the other Great Runes you’ve been collecting through Elden Ring, this one’s not activated with a Rune Arc, but equipped and used like any other Tool, from fire pots to throwing knives.

What does Miquella’s Great Rune do in Elden Ring?

Strong foe ahead. In short, seems familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike its more utilitarian siblings, Miquella’s Great Rune only has a single use, but it may just save your life. During the fight with Promised Consort Radahn, who serves as Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss, Miquella himself will join the fray in the second phase. While perched atop Radahn’s back, Miquella may snare you into a grab attack. While the first attack deals no damage, the second will instantly kill you, making for a frustrating end to an already irritating boss battle. With the Great Rune in hand, however, you have nothing to fear. Using it after the first attack will nullify the effect of the second, thus removing Miquella’s ability to kill you instantly and giving you a fighting chance against his far more fearsome consort. (I don’t even want to think about the family dynamics at work there.)

It doesn’t even come close to making Radahn’s fight trivial, but it does eliminate one of the cheapest attacks used against you, which is surely worth something. With the Rune in hand and a friend at your back, you’ll get there… even if it takes a while.

