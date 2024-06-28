No holds barred: EA FC 24 brings out all the legends for new Greats of the Game release

Euro 2024 is taking a small break between the end of the group phase and the start of the knockout stages, but EA FC 24 Ultimate Team knows no rest. A new incredible set of Greats of the Game introduces some of the biggest legends to this summer’s Festival of Football.

The Festival of Football began with a Greats of the Game release, and halfway through, we receive another delivery of some of the most prolific players ever. This being the second and final Greats of the Game team means EA could go all-out and bring out all the legends that have previously graced the European Championships and Copa America.

The resulting lineup is impressive, albeit limited on the variety of nations represented. As with the previous release, the players are split into Icons and Heroes. Twenty-one of the 22 Icons hail from six nations, Argentina’s Javier Zanetti competing the fold. Even England is reduced to a single Hero, Steve McManaman. Fans of the nations who have been neglected will hopefully find reprieve in the wizardry of Greats of the Game like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Johan Cruyff, and Zinedine Zidane.

All EA FC 24 GOTG Team 2 players

Icons

ST: Ronaldo – 97 OVR (Brazil)

LW: Ronaldinho – 97 OVR (Brazil)

CAM: Zinedine Zidane – 97 OVR (France)

CF: Johan Cruyff – 97 OVR (Netherlands)

CF: Ruud Gullit – 96 OVR (Netherlands)

CB: Paolo Maldini – 96 OVR (Italy)

ST: Thierry Henry – 96 OVR (France)

CM: Patrick Vieira – 96 OVR (France)

LB: Roberto Carlos – 95 OVR (Brazil)

CAM: Zico – 95 OVR (Brazil)

CM: Lothar Matthaus – 95 OVR (Germany)

CF: Alessandro Del Piero – 95 OVR (Italy)

CM: Andrea Pirlo – 95 OVR (Italy)

CB: Fabio Cannavaro – 95 OVR (Italy)

ST: Gerd Muller – 95 OVR (Germany)

ST: Fernando Torres – 94 OVR (Spain)

CB: Marcel Desailly – 94 OVR (France)

CDM: Xabi Alonso – 94 OVR (Spain)

CM: Xavi – 93 OVR (Spain)

CDM: Frank Rijkaard – 93 OVR (Netherlands)

ST: David Trezeguet – 93 OVR (France)

RB: Javier Zanetti – 93 OVR (Argentina)

Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Netherlands players make up nearly the entire GOTG Icons roster. Image via EA

Heroes

ST: Carlos Tevez – 95 OVR (Argentina)

CM: Claudio Marchisio – 94 OVR (Italy)

CB: Ricardo Carvalho – 94 OVR (Portugal)

CB: Ivan Ramiro Cordoba – 94 OVR (Colombia)

GK: Jorge Campos – 93 OVR (Mexico)

CAM: Rui Costa – 93 OVR (Portugal)

RM: Steve McManaman – 93 OVR (England)

CF: Enzo Francescoli – 93 OVR (Uruguay)

Even the weakest Greats of the Game are phenomenal players. Image via EA

You can find more about how GOTG upgrades work in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and follow your players’ development in our Path to Glory and Greats of the Game live tracker.

