How to play the EA FC 24 10-hour trial with EA Play

A new era begins for EA Sports in EA FC 24 and players have the opportunity to try the latest entry in the long-running saga without pre-ordering or purchasing the game using EA Play.

EA regularly provides a 10-hour trial to players for them to experience the game before deciding on making a purchase, which remains the case for EA FC 24—although you can access the trial if you have pre-purchased too.

For players who do not have the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24, the 10-hour trial, which is available from 12 pm local time on Sept. 22, gives you the chance to dive into the game ahead of your rivals, which may provide a headstart in Ultimate Team.

Thankfully, it’s a relatively simple process to follow and we’ve outlined all the steps below, no matter your platform.

How to play EA FC 24 10-hour EA Play trial on Xbox

Simple steps to follow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players on Xbox have an easier way to access EA Play, as it is included in Xbox Game Pass—and if you have Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll also have EA Play Pro, which also provides access.

If you don’t have Game Pass, you must be signed up for EA Play, which costs $4.99 a month. However, you can simply cancel the subscription after the first month if you choose, but keeping it running does provide discounts to FC Points.

You don’t need to have pre-ordered EA FC 24 to access the 10-hour trial on EA Play, giving you the chance to test it out for yourself before you commit to a purchase. Here’s what you need to do:

Search for the “EA Play” App on the Xbox store and download it. Open the EA Play App If you are not subscribed, do so now Navigate to “Game Trials” and find EA FC 24 Click on “Free Trial” and start to download EA FC 24 When opening EA FC 24, you’ll receive a notification informing you how long remains on your trial.

How to play EA FC 24 10-hour EA Play trial on PlayStation

PlayStation users must subscribe to EA Play separately but the general gist of the method remains the same across all platforms.

Here’s how to access the EA FC 24 10-hour EA Play trial on PlayStation:

From your Games home, search for EA Play Select the subscription and follow the on-screen instructions Search the PlayStation store for EA FC 24 and download the game to your console When opening EA FC 24, you’ll receive a notification informing you how long remains on your trial.

How to play EA FC 24 10-hour EA Play trial on PC

Here’s the option you’ll see on Steam. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’re a PC gamer and are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll automatically have access to EA Play and, if you’re subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll have access to EA Play Pro.

You can also subscribe to EA Play via the EA website or from the Steam Store. Once there, find EA FC 24 and follow the on-screen steps.

If on Steam, the option to play the 10-hour trial with EA Play will shown above the pre-purchase options for EA FC 24.

