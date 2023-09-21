Best wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Boosting your attacking ranks in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is a wise choice, and there are plenty of exceptional wingers you can add to your side.
Providing creativity and finesse to your attacking line, wingers can create opportunities for your strikers as well as taking chances themselves, making them a double-edged sword who are difficult for the opposition to track.
As such, the highest-rated wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team can be extremely expensive. So while they provide the ideal long-term target for you to work towards, it’s wise to begin with a weaker player who can still provide an influence.
We’ve got you covered in both regards here, with a selection of the best-rated wingers in EA FC 24, as well as some affordable options we recommend.
Highest-rated wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
When looking for new wingers for your Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, don’t forget to look at the alternate positions for players. Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Bernardo Silva, and Alexandra Popp can all play out wide, though their cards are listed as primary in another position.
For natural wingers, Caroline Graham Hanse, Vinícius Jr., Mohamed Salah, and Neymar Jr. are among the highest-rated options available, while players like Bukayo Saka and Lauren Hemp may be further down the rankings but are definitely worth considering.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|ST/CF/LW
|91
|Alexia Putellas
|Spain
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|CM/LW
|91
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Norway
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|RW/RM
|90
|Vinícius Jr.
|Brazil
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|LW/LM
|89
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Premier League
|Liverpool
|RW/RM
|89
|Kadidiatou Diani
|France
|D1 Arkema
|PSG
|RW/RM/ST
|89
|Neymar Jr.
|Brazil
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Hilal
|LW/LM
|89
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|CM/RW
|88
|Guro Reiten
|Norway
|Barclays WSL
|Chelsea
|LW/LM/CAM
|88
|Alexandra Popp
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Wolfsburg
|ST/LM/CF
|88
|Débora C. de Oliveira
|Brazil
|NWSL
|KC Current
|CAM/RM
|88
|Federico Valverde
|Uruguay
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|CM/RW
|88
|Sophia Smith
|United States
|NWSL
|Portland Thorns
|ST/CF/RW
|88
|Heung-Min Son
|South Korea
|Premier League
|Tottenham
|LW/LM
|87
|Beth Mead
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|RW/RM/LW
|87
|Fridolina Rolfo
|Sweden
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|LB/LWB/LW
|87
|Rose Lavelle
|United States
|NWSL
|OL Reign
|CAM/RM
|87
|Selma Bacha
|France
|D1 Arkema
|Lyon
|LB/LWB/LW
|86
|Lauren Hemp
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Manchester City
|LW/LM
|86
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|RW/RM
|86
Best affordable wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Some of the best and most affordable wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are female players, particularly the likes of Jill Roord, Svenja Huth, and Delphine Cascarino, all of whom can provide great chemistry links with their clubs and nations.
Similarly, Domenico Berardi, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané are decent options early on in the game, while real bargains can be found in the form of Ferran Torres, Boulaye Dia, and Raheem Sterling.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Jill Roord
|Netherlands
|Barclays WSL
|Manchester City
|CAM/CM/RW
|86
|Jack Grealish
|England
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|LW/LM
|85
|Svenja Huth
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Wolfsburg
|RM/CAM/RW
|85
|Domenico Berardi
|Italy
|Serie A
|Sassuolo
|RW/RM
|85
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|RM/LM/RW/ST
|84
|Leroy Sané
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|RM/LM/RW
|84
|Memphis Depay
|Netherlands
|LaLiga
|Atletico Madrid
|CF/ST/LW
|84
|Delphine Cascarino
|France
|D1 Arkema
|Lyon
|RW/RM
|84
|Clara Mateo
|France
|D1 Arkema
|Paris FC
|RM/RW
|84
|Yannick Carrasco
|Belgium
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Shabab
|LM/LWB/LW
|84
|Raheem Sterling
|England
|Premier League
|Chelsea
|LW/LM/RW/ST
|84
|Filip Kostić
|Serbia
|Serie A
|Juventus
|LM/LW
|83
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Sociedad
|LM/RM/LW
|83
|Boulaye Dia
|Senegal
|Serie A
|Torino
|ST/CF/LW
|82
|Ferran Torres
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|LW/LM/RW/ST
|82