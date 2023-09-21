Best wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Boosting your attacking ranks in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is a wise choice, and there are plenty of exceptional wingers you can add to your side.

Providing creativity and finesse to your attacking line, wingers can create opportunities for your strikers as well as taking chances themselves, making them a double-edged sword who are difficult for the opposition to track.

As such, the highest-rated wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team can be extremely expensive. So while they provide the ideal long-term target for you to work towards, it’s wise to begin with a weaker player who can still provide an influence.

We’ve got you covered in both regards here, with a selection of the best-rated wingers in EA FC 24, as well as some affordable options we recommend.

Highest-rated wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Inject some serious pace into your side. Remix by Dot Esports.

When looking for new wingers for your Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, don’t forget to look at the alternate positions for players. Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Bernardo Silva, and Alexandra Popp can all play out wide, though their cards are listed as primary in another position.

For natural wingers, Caroline Graham Hanse, Vinícius Jr., Mohamed Salah, and Neymar Jr. are among the highest-rated options available, while players like Bukayo Saka and Lauren Hemp may be further down the rankings but are definitely worth considering.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Kylian Mbappe France Ligue 1 PSG ST/CF/LW 91 Alexia Putellas Spain Liga F Barcelona CM/LW 91 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway Liga F Barcelona RW/RM 90 Vinícius Jr. Brazil LaLiga Real Madrid LW/LM 89 Mohamed Salah Egypt Premier League Liverpool RW/RM 89 Kadidiatou Diani France D1 Arkema PSG RW/RM/ST 89 Neymar Jr. Brazil ROSHN Saudi League Al Hilal LW/LM 89 Bernardo Silva Portugal Premier League Manchester City CM/RW 88 Guro Reiten Norway Barclays WSL Chelsea LW/LM/CAM 88 Alexandra Popp Germany GPFBL Wolfsburg ST/LM/CF 88 Débora C. de Oliveira Brazil NWSL KC Current CAM/RM 88 Federico Valverde Uruguay LaLiga Real Madrid CM/RW 88 Sophia Smith United States NWSL Portland Thorns ST/CF/RW 88 Heung-Min Son South Korea Premier League Tottenham LW/LM 87 Beth Mead England Barclays WSL Arsenal RW/RM/LW 87 Fridolina Rolfo Sweden Liga F Barcelona LB/LWB/LW 87 Rose Lavelle United States NWSL OL Reign CAM/RM 87 Selma Bacha France D1 Arkema Lyon LB/LWB/LW 86 Lauren Hemp England Barclays WSL Manchester City LW/LM 86 Bukayo Saka England Premier League Arsenal RW/RM 86

Best affordable wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Decent options for a decent price. Remix by Dot Esports.

Some of the best and most affordable wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are female players, particularly the likes of Jill Roord, Svenja Huth, and Delphine Cascarino, all of whom can provide great chemistry links with their clubs and nations.

Similarly, Domenico Berardi, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané are decent options early on in the game, while real bargains can be found in the form of Ferran Torres, Boulaye Dia, and Raheem Sterling.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Jill Roord Netherlands Barclays WSL Manchester City CAM/CM/RW 86 Jack Grealish England Premier League Manchester City LW/LM 85 Svenja Huth Germany GPFBL Wolfsburg RM/CAM/RW 85 Domenico Berardi Italy Serie A Sassuolo RW/RM 85 Serge Gnabry Germany Bundesliga Bayern Munich RM/LM/RW/ST 84 Leroy Sané Germany Bundesliga Bayern Munich RM/LM/RW 84 Memphis Depay Netherlands LaLiga Atletico Madrid CF/ST/LW 84 Delphine Cascarino France D1 Arkema Lyon RW/RM 84 Clara Mateo France D1 Arkema Paris FC RM/RW 84 Yannick Carrasco Belgium ROSHN Saudi League Al Shabab LM/LWB/LW 84 Raheem Sterling England Premier League Chelsea LW/LM/RW/ST 84 Filip Kostić Serbia Serie A Juventus LM/LW 83 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain LaLiga Real Sociedad LM/RM/LW 83 Boulaye Dia Senegal Serie A Torino ST/CF/LW 82 Ferran Torres Spain LaLiga Barcelona LW/LM/RW/ST 82

