Best wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Stretch the pitch in style.

Juventus star Federico Chiesa shown in EA FC 24 in a stadium.
Image via EA Sports.

Boosting your attacking ranks in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is a wise choice, and there are plenty of exceptional wingers you can add to your side.

Providing creativity and finesse to your attacking line, wingers can create opportunities for your strikers as well as taking chances themselves, making them a double-edged sword who are difficult for the opposition to track.

As such, the highest-rated wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team can be extremely expensive. So while they provide the ideal long-term target for you to work towards, it’s wise to begin with a weaker player who can still provide an influence.

We’ve got you covered in both regards here, with a selection of the best-rated wingers in EA FC 24, as well as some affordable options we recommend.

Highest-rated wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards of Caroline Graham Hansen, Mohamed Salah, and Kadidiatou Diani in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Inject some serious pace into your side. Remix by Dot Esports.

When looking for new wingers for your Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, don’t forget to look at the alternate positions for players. Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Bernardo Silva, and Alexandra Popp can all play out wide, though their cards are listed as primary in another position.

For natural wingers, Caroline Graham Hanse, Vinícius Jr., Mohamed Salah, and Neymar Jr. are among the highest-rated options available, while players like Bukayo Saka and Lauren Hemp may be further down the rankings but are definitely worth considering.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Kylian MbappeFranceLigue 1PSGST/CF/LW91
Alexia PutellasSpainLiga FBarcelonaCM/LW91
Caroline Graham HansenNorwayLiga FBarcelonaRW/RM90
Vinícius Jr.BrazilLaLigaReal MadridLW/LM89
Mohamed SalahEgyptPremier LeagueLiverpoolRW/RM89
Kadidiatou DianiFranceD1 ArkemaPSGRW/RM/ST89
Neymar Jr.BrazilROSHN Saudi LeagueAl HilalLW/LM89
Bernardo SilvaPortugalPremier LeagueManchester CityCM/RW88
Guro ReitenNorwayBarclays WSLChelseaLW/LM/CAM88
Alexandra PoppGermanyGPFBLWolfsburgST/LM/CF88
Débora C. de OliveiraBrazilNWSLKC CurrentCAM/RM88
Federico ValverdeUruguayLaLigaReal MadridCM/RW88
Sophia SmithUnited StatesNWSLPortland ThornsST/CF/RW88
Heung-Min SonSouth KoreaPremier LeagueTottenhamLW/LM87
Beth MeadEnglandBarclays WSLArsenalRW/RM/LW87
Fridolina RolfoSwedenLiga FBarcelonaLB/LWB/LW87
Rose LavelleUnited StatesNWSLOL ReignCAM/RM87
Selma BachaFranceD1 ArkemaLyonLB/LWB/LW86
Lauren HempEnglandBarclays WSLManchester CityLW/LM86
Bukayo SakaEnglandPremier LeagueArsenalRW/RM86
Best affordable wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards for Jill Roord, Jack Grealish, and Domenico Berardi in EA FC 24.
Decent options for a decent price. Remix by Dot Esports.

Some of the best and most affordable wingers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are female players, particularly the likes of Jill Roord, Svenja Huth, and Delphine Cascarino, all of whom can provide great chemistry links with their clubs and nations.

Similarly, Domenico Berardi, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané are decent options early on in the game, while real bargains can be found in the form of Ferran Torres, Boulaye Dia, and Raheem Sterling.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Jill RoordNetherlandsBarclays WSLManchester CityCAM/CM/RW86
Jack GrealishEnglandPremier LeagueManchester CityLW/LM85
Svenja HuthGermanyGPFBLWolfsburgRM/CAM/RW85
Domenico BerardiItalySerie ASassuoloRW/RM85
Serge GnabryGermanyBundesligaBayern MunichRM/LM/RW/ST84
Leroy Sané GermanyBundesligaBayern MunichRM/LM/RW84
Memphis DepayNetherlandsLaLigaAtletico MadridCF/ST/LW84
Delphine CascarinoFranceD1 ArkemaLyonRW/RM84
Clara MateoFranceD1 ArkemaParis FCRM/RW84
Yannick CarrascoBelgiumROSHN Saudi LeagueAl ShababLM/LWB/LW84
Raheem SterlingEnglandPremier LeagueChelseaLW/LM/RW/ST84
Filip KostićSerbiaSerie AJuventusLM/LW83
Mikel OyarzabalSpainLaLigaReal SociedadLM/RM/LW83
Boulaye DiaSenegalSerie ATorinoST/CF/LW82
Ferran TorresSpainLaLigaBarcelonaLW/LM/RW/ST82
