Best Starter Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Starting a new Ultimate Team at the beginning of EA FC 24 is an important task to undertake and picking your Starter Pack is a crucial first step.

In EA FC 24, your Starter Pack in Ultimate Team will provide a selection of players to build your first squad. The majority of these cards will be Bronze, but you’ll receive a few Silver players and three Gold players.

While these players are unlikely to be part of the long-term future of your club in Ultimate Team, they provide a solid platform to build upon, and choosing a Starter Pack is not just about players to use either, as they can also help complete early SBCs and challenges.

That leaves plenty to consider when selecting your Starter Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, so we’ve got you covered with our recommendations.

You’ll want to pick a Starter Park that matches the team you want to build. Image via EA Sports

Best Starter Pack in EA FC 24 for the best leagues

Of the choices for your starter pack in EA FC 24, the best options if you are looking to build a side that fits into a single league are England, Italy, France, Spain, and Germany, as these will provide players from some of the top leagues in the game.

For example, I chose Spain as my Starter Pack due to the Season Objective rewards that provide Asier Illaramendi and Christian Tello, while a friend chose England and received several Premier League players.

The five nations are also decent options when building Hybrid sides and venturing into SBCs, as they can feature players across a variety of leagues, and choosing to go down this route provides a solid start for building Chemistry.

I recommend choosing one of the five main nations if you are building a Road to Glory side and will not be purchasing packs, as it makes building Chemistry far easier.

Best Starter Pack in EA FC 24 for SBCs

If you’re planning to venture into the transfer market immediately in EA FC 24 to pick up higher-rated players to build a squad around, then I recommend choosing a Starter Pack that can provide a valuable boost when completing the early SBCs.

For this reason, Brazil and Argentina are both solid options as there are players spread out across several leagues for the South American nations, though the Netherlands is also worth considering for the same reason.

Due to the variety of leagues you will likely receive by picking one of these three nations, building Chemistry with your starter squad is harder, so I don’t recommend doing this if you’re not planning to immediately rebuild your side.

