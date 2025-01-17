All Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds

As you journey across the Romance of the Three Kingdoms era in Dynasty Warriors Origins, it soon becomes clear that everyone wants you on their side. Whether it’s conversations over a meal or by helping them with requests, you’ll forge a close Bond with all of them at some point.

However, you’re limited at first to which Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds you can finish. With five levels for each one and a pivotal decision on which army to side with in Chapter Three, it can be daunting to work out what you should do. Some bonds also require you to keep certain people alive, such as Sun Jian. Below are all the Bonds in the game we’ve found so far and what training exercises they ask of you.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds list

You can keep track of your bonds in the Shui Jing Retreat near Ju. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 46 Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds to form, and the fact of the matter is that it’s practically impossible to complete the list during your first playthrough. This is because certain characters meet their demise before the Bonds mechanic is fully explained and even before you can access the Retreat.

Typically, the majority of these Bonds also require you to choose the NPC’s faction during Chapter Three. We’ll note which faction they are part of for each one discovered so far so that you can plan how to complete their Bonds accordingly. Some Bonds may require visiting the Shui Jing Retreat to activate or paying the proprietor to advance automatically to the next level.

Finally, it’s worth noting that any request they make will give you a one-off battle to complete. These are usually next to the individual in question, so there’s no real need to say where they are or what to do, as they’re typically as simple to complete as a regular skirmish mission.

Officer bond Bond requirements Notes Cao Cao Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Chen Gong Lv1 – Complete Request

Lv2 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Cheng Pu Lv1 – Complete Request

Lv2 – Training

Lv3 – Cutscene Join the Sun family in Chapter There. Dian Wei Lv1 – Training

Lv2 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Diaochan Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Cutscene

Lv3 – Complete Request

Lv4 – Complete Request You must complete this Bond before the end of Chapter Two. Dong Zhuo Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training

Lv3 – Cutscene

Lv4 – Complete Request

Lv5 – Cutscene You must complete this Bond before the end of Chapter Two. Gan Ning Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training 1

Lv3 – Cutscene

Lv4 – Training 2 Join the Sun family in Chapter Three. Guan Yu Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Cutscene

Lv3 – Training Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three. Guo Jia Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Han Dang Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training

Lv3 – Cutscene

Lv4 – Training Join the Sun family in Chapter Three. Huang Gai Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training Join the Sun family in Chapter Three. Jia Xu Lv1 – Cutscene Li Dian Lv1 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Liu Bei Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Cutscene

Lv3 – Cutscene Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three. Lu Bu Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training

Lv3 – Cutscene

Lv4 – Training

Lv5 – Cutscene You must complete this Bond before the end of Chapter Three. Pang Tong Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three. Sun Ce Lv1 – Cutscene Join the Sun family in Chapter Three. Sun Jian Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Cutscene You must save Sun Jian at the Battle of Xiangyang to finish this Bond. Sun Quan Lv1 – Cutscene Join the Sun family in Chapter Three. Sun Shangxiang Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training Join the Sun family in Chapter Three. Taishi Ci Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training Join the Sun family in Chapter Three. Xiahou Dun Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training

Lv3 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Xiahou Yuan Lv1 – Training

Lv2 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Xu Shu Lv1 – Training Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three. Xun You Lv1 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Xun Yu Lv1 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Yu Jin N/A Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Yuan Shao Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training

Lv3 – Cutscene

Lv4 – Training N/A Yue Jin Lv1 – Training

Lv2 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Zhang Fei Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training

Lv3 – Cutscene Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three. Zhang He Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Zhang Jiao N/A You must complete this Bond before the end of Chapter One in New Game Plus. Zhang Liao Lv1 – Cutscene

Lv2 – Training Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Zhao Yun N/A Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three. Zhenji Lv1 – Cutscene Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three. Zhou Cang Lv1 – Cutscene N/A Zhou Yu Lv1 – Cutscene Join the Sun family in Chapter Three. Zhuge Liang Lv1 – Complete Request Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Training requirements

NPCs on the map will give you requests or training missions to complete to show your prowess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each officer will have a maximum of two sets of training missions for you to complete. These mostly have you using each weapon type in specific ways, such as defeating a quota of foes with that weapon’s Battle Arts.

However, some exceptions ask you to win duels, enter Rage Mode, or even successfully initiate ambushes and charges. In addition to increasing your current Bond level, every training mission rewards you with some skill points.

Officer First training objectives Second training objectives Cheng Pu Defeat 100 foes with strong attacks from either gauntlet stance.



Stop an enemy attack with Special Arts 15 times.



Defeat 200 foes with Battle Arts using a podao. N/A Dian Wei Finish a strong combo with an enhanced final blow using twin pikes three times.



Defeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using twin pikes.



Defeat 100 foes with charged strong attacks using a podao. N/A Dong Zhuo Defeat 100 foes using Musou attacks.



Cause a foe’s large force to collapse one time.



Conquer bases three times. N/A Gan Ning Defeat 50 foes with strong, Strong, Strong spear attack combos.



Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a spear.



Defeat 100 foes while in Rage mode. Defeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using a spear.



Defeat 100 foes with charged strong attacks using a spear.



Defeat 500 foes with strong attacks. Guan Yu Defeat 50 foes with strong, strong, strong spear attack combos.



Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a spear.



Defeat 100 foes while in Rage mode. N/A Guo Jia Activate Tactics five times.



Achieve Dramatic Success with a Tactic three times.



Defeat 200 foes with Battle Arts using a sword. N/A Han Dang Hit 100 soldiers with mounted charges.



Successfully parry three attacks.



Defeat 300 foes using Battle Arts. Defeat 100 foes with regular attacks from either gauntlet stance.



Defeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using a staff.



Deplete Fortitude 50 times with held heavy continuous attacks using a staff. Huang Gai Defeat 100 foes using Battle Arts.



Defeat 50 foes with charged strong attacks using a spear.



Deplete an enemy’s Fortitude and activate an assault three times. N/A Lu Bu Deplete an enemy’s Fortitude and activate an assault 20 times.



Stop an enemy attack with Special Arts 20 times.



Finish a strong combo with an enhanced final blow using twin pikes ten times. Defeat 1,000 foes while in Rage mode.



Win five duels without being injured.



Hit 500 soldiers with mounted charges. Pang Tong Activate Tactics three times.



Achieve Dramatic Success with a Tactic one time.



Defeat 50 foes with attacks from a wheel recovery. N/A Sun Ce Defeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using gauntlets.



Defeat 50 foes with normal attacks from either gauntlet stance.



Defeat 100 foes with left-bumper + strong sword attacks. N/A Sun Shangxiang Defeat 50 foes with strong attacks while using wheels.



Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts while using wheels.



Defeat 50 foes with direction + strong button sword attacks while evading. N/A Taishi Ci Defeat 200 foes with Battle Arts using twin pikes.



Defeat 100 foes with a series of strong attacks using twin pikes.



Win one duel. N/A Xiahou Dun Defeat 50 foes while in Rage mode.



Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a podao.



Defeat 50 foes with charged strong attacks using a podao. N/A Xiahou Yuan Defeat 100 foes with Strong attacks.



Stop an enemy attack with Special Arts one time.



Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a Sword. N/A Yuan Shao Successfully perform a perfect evade three times.



Conquer bases five times.



Cause a foe’s large force to collapse two times. Defeat 300 foes with Battle Arts using a sword.



Defeat 50 foes with fully charged strong attacks using a podao.



Successfully perform a perfect evade five times. Yue Jin Launch a successful charge or ambush one time.



Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a staff.



Defeat 100 foes with strong, strong, strong spear attack combos. N/A Xu Shu Defeat 500 foes with Battle Arts.



Defeat 50 foes with left-bumper + strong sword attacks.



Defeat 50 foes with held strong continuous attacks using a staff. N/A Zhang Fei Defeat 300 foes with strong attacks.



Stop an enemy attack with Special Arts three times.



Deplete an enemy’s Fortitude and activate an assault five times. N/A Zhang He Defeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using wheels.



Defeat 200 foes with Battle Arts using a spear.



Hit 150 soldiers with mounted charges. N/A Zhang Liao Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using twin pikes.



Defeat 300 foes using Musou attacks.



Launch a successful charge or ambush three times. N/A

