Guan Yu with his massive beard is one of the many Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds you can establish.
All Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds

All of the Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds found so far, as well as every one of the training missions you need to complete.
Dave Irwin
Published: Jan 17, 2025 03:17 am

As you journey across the Romance of the Three Kingdoms era in Dynasty Warriors Origins, it soon becomes clear that everyone wants you on their side. Whether it’s conversations over a meal or by helping them with requests, you’ll forge a close Bond with all of them at some point.

However, you’re limited at first to which Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds you can finish. With five levels for each one and a pivotal decision on which army to side with in Chapter Three, it can be daunting to work out what you should do. Some bonds also require you to keep certain people alive, such as Sun Jian. Below are all the Bonds in the game we’ve found so far and what training exercises they ask of you.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds list

A list of all the Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds the nameless protagonist has developed so far.
You can keep track of your bonds in the Shui Jing Retreat near Ju. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 46 Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds to form, and the fact of the matter is that it’s practically impossible to complete the list during your first playthrough. This is because certain characters meet their demise before the Bonds mechanic is fully explained and even before you can access the Retreat.

Typically, the majority of these Bonds also require you to choose the NPC’s faction during Chapter Three. We’ll note which faction they are part of for each one discovered so far so that you can plan how to complete their Bonds accordingly. Some Bonds may require visiting the Shui Jing Retreat to activate or paying the proprietor to advance automatically to the next level.

Finally, it’s worth noting that any request they make will give you a one-off battle to complete. These are usually next to the individual in question, so there’s no real need to say where they are or what to do, as they’re typically as simple to complete as a regular skirmish mission.

Officer bondBond requirementsNotes
Cao CaoLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Cutscene		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Chen GongLv1 – Complete Request
Lv2 – Cutscene		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Cheng PuLv1 – Complete Request
Lv2 – Training
Lv3 – Cutscene		Join the Sun family in Chapter There.
Dian WeiLv1 – Training
Lv2 – Cutscene		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
DiaochanLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Cutscene
Lv3 – Complete Request
Lv4 – Complete Request		You must complete this Bond before the end of Chapter Two.
Dong ZhuoLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training
Lv3 – Cutscene
Lv4 – Complete Request
Lv5 – Cutscene		You must complete this Bond before the end of Chapter Two.
Gan NingLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training 1
Lv3 – Cutscene
Lv4 – Training 2		Join the Sun family in Chapter Three.
Guan YuLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Cutscene
Lv3 – Training		Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three.
Guo JiaLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Han DangLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training
Lv3 – Cutscene
Lv4 – Training		Join the Sun family in Chapter Three.
Huang GaiLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training		Join the Sun family in Chapter Three.
Jia XuLv1 – Cutscene
Li DianLv1 – CutsceneJoin Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Liu BeiLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Cutscene
Lv3 – Cutscene		Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three.
Lu BuLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training
Lv3 – Cutscene
Lv4 – Training
Lv5 – Cutscene		You must complete this Bond before the end of Chapter Three.
Pang TongLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training		Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three.
Sun CeLv1 – CutsceneJoin the Sun family in Chapter Three.
Sun JianLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Cutscene		You must save Sun Jian at the Battle of Xiangyang to finish this Bond.
Sun QuanLv1 – CutsceneJoin the Sun family in Chapter Three.
Sun ShangxiangLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training		Join the Sun family in Chapter Three.
Taishi CiLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training		Join the Sun family in Chapter Three.
Xiahou DunLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training
Lv3 – Cutscene		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Xiahou YuanLv1 – Training
Lv2 – Cutscene		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Xu ShuLv1 – TrainingJoin Liu Bei in Chapter Three.
Xun YouLv1 – CutsceneJoin Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Xun YuLv1 – CutsceneJoin Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Yu JinN/AJoin Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Yuan ShaoLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training
Lv3 – Cutscene
Lv4 – Training		N/A
Yue JinLv1 – Training
Lv2 – Cutscene		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Zhang FeiLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training
Lv3 – Cutscene		Join Liu Bei in Chapter Three.
Zhang HeLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Zhang JiaoN/AYou must complete this Bond before the end of Chapter One in New Game Plus.
Zhang LiaoLv1 – Cutscene
Lv2 – Training		Join Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Zhao YunN/AJoin Liu Bei in Chapter Three.
ZhenjiLv1 – CutsceneJoin Cao Cao in Chapter Three.
Zhou CangLv1 – CutsceneN/A
Zhou YuLv1 – CutsceneJoin the Sun family in Chapter Three.
Zhuge LiangLv1 – Complete RequestJoin Liu Bei in Chapter Three.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Training requirements

Training tasks given by Xiahou Yuan help boost Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds to the next level.
NPCs on the map will give you requests or training missions to complete to show your prowess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each officer will have a maximum of two sets of training missions for you to complete. These mostly have you using each weapon type in specific ways, such as defeating a quota of foes with that weapon’s Battle Arts.

However, some exceptions ask you to win duels, enter Rage Mode, or even successfully initiate ambushes and charges. In addition to increasing your current Bond level, every training mission rewards you with some skill points.

OfficerFirst training objectivesSecond training objectives
Cheng PuDefeat 100 foes with strong attacks from either gauntlet stance.

Stop an enemy attack with Special Arts 15 times.

Defeat 200 foes with Battle Arts using a podao.		N/A
Dian WeiFinish a strong combo with an enhanced final blow using twin pikes three times.

Defeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using twin pikes.

Defeat 100 foes with charged strong attacks using a podao.		N/A
Dong ZhuoDefeat 100 foes using Musou attacks.

Cause a foe’s large force to collapse one time.

Conquer bases three times.		N/A
Gan NingDefeat 50 foes with strong, Strong, Strong spear attack combos.

Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a spear.

Defeat 100 foes while in Rage mode.		Defeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using a spear.

Defeat 100 foes with charged strong attacks using a spear.

Defeat 500 foes with strong attacks.
Guan YuDefeat 50 foes with strong, strong, strong spear attack combos.

Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a spear.

Defeat 100 foes while in Rage mode.		N/A
Guo JiaActivate Tactics five times.

Achieve Dramatic Success with a Tactic three times.

Defeat 200 foes with Battle Arts using a sword.		N/A
Han DangHit 100 soldiers with mounted charges.

Successfully parry three attacks.

Defeat 300 foes using Battle Arts.		Defeat 100 foes with regular attacks from either gauntlet stance.

Defeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using a staff.

Deplete Fortitude 50 times with held heavy continuous attacks using a staff.
Huang GaiDefeat 100 foes using Battle Arts.

Defeat 50 foes with charged strong attacks using a spear.

Deplete an enemy’s Fortitude and activate an assault three times.		N/A
Lu BuDeplete an enemy’s Fortitude and activate an assault 20 times.

Stop an enemy attack with Special Arts 20 times.

Finish a strong combo with an enhanced final blow using twin pikes ten times.		Defeat 1,000 foes while in Rage mode.

Win five duels without being injured.

Hit 500 soldiers with mounted charges.
Pang TongActivate Tactics three times.

Achieve Dramatic Success with a Tactic one time.

Defeat 50 foes with attacks from a wheel recovery.		N/A
Sun CeDefeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using gauntlets.

Defeat 50 foes with normal attacks from either gauntlet stance.

Defeat 100 foes with left-bumper + strong sword attacks.		N/A
Sun ShangxiangDefeat 50 foes with strong attacks while using wheels.

Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts while using wheels.

Defeat 50 foes with direction + strong button sword attacks while evading.		N/A
Taishi CiDefeat 200 foes with Battle Arts using twin pikes.

Defeat 100 foes with a series of strong attacks using twin pikes.

Win one duel.		N/A
Xiahou DunDefeat 50 foes while in Rage mode.

Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a podao.

Defeat 50 foes with charged strong attacks using a podao.		N/A
Xiahou YuanDefeat 100 foes with Strong attacks.

Stop an enemy attack with Special Arts one time.

Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a Sword.		N/A
Yuan ShaoSuccessfully perform a perfect evade three times.

Conquer bases five times.

Cause a foe’s large force to collapse two times.		Defeat 300 foes with Battle Arts using a sword.

Defeat 50 foes with fully charged strong attacks using a podao.

Successfully perform a perfect evade five times.
Yue JinLaunch a successful charge or ambush one time.

Defeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using a staff.

Defeat 100 foes with strong, strong, strong spear attack combos.		N/A
Xu ShuDefeat 500 foes with Battle Arts.

Defeat 50 foes with left-bumper + strong sword attacks.

Defeat 50 foes with held strong continuous attacks using a staff.		N/A
Zhang FeiDefeat 300 foes with strong attacks.

Stop an enemy attack with Special Arts three times.

Deplete an enemy’s Fortitude and activate an assault five times.		N/A
Zhang HeDefeat 150 foes with Battle Arts using wheels.

Defeat 200 foes with Battle Arts using a spear.

Hit 150 soldiers with mounted charges.		N/A
Zhang LiaoDefeat 100 foes with Battle Arts using twin pikes.

Defeat 300 foes using Musou attacks.

Launch a successful charge or ambush three times.		N/A
