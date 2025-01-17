Does Dynasty Warriors Origins have romance options? Answered

Dynasty Warriors Origins has a colorful cast of characters, each with their own allegiances and distinct personalities. As the protagonist, you get to forge bonds with them and get to know them better. But does Dynasty Warriors Origins have any romance options?

Is there Romance in Dynasty Warriors Origins?

The answer is no. There is no explicit romance in Dynasty Warriors Origins, and it’s not possible to romance any of the Companions or Officers. Despite most characters being pretty much in love with the protagonist’s martial abilities and calm demeanor, you can’t romance anyone. While there is no romance system, the game emphasizes forging bonds of trust and camaraderie with other characters.

This might as well be romance.

There are a total of 46 characters you can meet and establish close bonds with in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Out of these nine are playable Companions who can join you in battle. Furthermore, each character has their own bond tree, which includes five requests and five character bond events that allow you to interact with them outside the battlefield and learn more about them as individuals. These bond events also give you rewards such as equipment, Battle Arts, skill points, and Old Coins.

If you want to check out all the bonds in Dynasty Warriors Origins and keep track of every character’s progress, you should check out the Shui Jin Retreat in the You province. Here, you can check your progression for all the characters you’ve met, completed requests for, and forged bonds with. You can also see if any bond events or requests are currently available.

Check your bond progression at any time.

Many might consider this a missed opportunity because we get to play as a nameless wanderer in Dynasty Warriors Origins, making a perfectly plausible excuse for the inclusion of romance. However, it’s important to note that romance has not been part of any of the previous major Dynasty Warrior games except the Empire spin-offs, which let you romance, marry, and have children with other characters.

KOEI TECMO is currently testing the waters by redesigning the original DW formula with Origins. Many of the existing systems could be fleshed out in future installments, meaning that the bonds system gets upgraded and can add romance to a future Dynasty Warriors title.

That’s all you need to know about romance in Dynasty Warriors Origins. For more guides, check out the best difficulty settings and this list of all missions.

