All Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins explained

Dynasty Warriors Origins gives you the experience of 1v1,000 combat as you battle armies and defeat enemy officers. However, you can also command your own specialized platoon of soldiers to execute Tactics and get the upper hand. Here’s everything you need to know about Tactics.

All Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Here are the Tactics available to you during a battle in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Tactic Cooldown Description Charge 150s Charge with infantry knocking down enemies in your path, including officers. Defensive 180s Establish a defensive formation, blunting enemy attacks and reducing damage. Encirclement 210s Surround the enemy before unleashing an attack. Deals a large amount of damage to the target enemy. Encouragement 60s Strengthen allied troops. Order to Defend 30s Order your guards to defend a location. The guards will continue to defend the spot until they receive an order to return or are defeated. Order to March 30s Order your guards to move to a specific area. The guards will continue marching until they receive an order to return or are defeated. Volley 150s Unleash a volley. Dramatic Success: Lowers the Courage of enemies hit from high ground. Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins

How to unlock and use Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins

You unlock Tactics after the Battle of Sishui Gate in Chapter Two. Initially, you will only have access to the Volley Tactic. You learn new Tactics as you find and add more soldiers to your platoon by interacting with them on the Overworld map after major battles.

Gain more soldiers and Tactics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tactics have a cooldown system and a minimum soldier requirement to execute them. Before using a Tactic, you must wait for it to charge up and then have the required number of ally soldiers near you to execute it. You can equip up to three Tactics at a time, and you can bring them up with the Q key on keyboard or the LT/L2 button on controllers to pause combat and open the Tactics menu.

Pause the action to launch a Tactic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, you just select the Tactic you want to use by pressing its corresponding key, positioning it, and then pressing the key again to launch it. You’ll then have to wait for the cooldown before you can use that Tactic again. Tactics are reliable strategies to gain an advantage in combat and deter enemy soldiers and officers alike. Some Tactics like Charge and Encirclement are particularly good at targeting bosses and soldiers.

Change your Tactics on the go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change Tactics through the Squads tab in the Battle Preperations menu before entering battle. Note that some Tactics have a chance of triggering a Dramatic Success. For example, the Volley triggers a Dramatic Success when you launch it from higher ground, making it deal more damage to enemies caught in it.

That’s all you need to know about Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins. While you’re here, check out our list of all Battle Arts and all missions.

