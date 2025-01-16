All missions in Dynasty Warriors Origins

The latest musou game has a lot going for it. Between the more intimate story and its refined combat, Dynasty Warriors: Origins has been surprising players and reviewers alike with its quality. While this reboot doesn’t feature the 90+ character roster of previous entries, it does have a satisfying campaign with oodles of missions to battle through.

Recommended Videos

Here is a list of every main mission Dynasty Warriors: Origins and how long it takes to beat.

All story missions in Dynasty Warriors Origins

The main story of Dynasty Warriors: Origins spans the course of five lengthy chapters. Missions branch out from Chapter Three onward, depending on whether you prioritize Liu Bei, Cao Cao, or Sun Jian’s forces. Ignoring the battles of one faction will lock you out of advancing that faction’s route further. Also, some of Chapter Three’s missions require you to take a side, thus harming your relations with a particular faction. Once you’re in Chapter Four, you’re locked to a particular faction until the end of the game.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins has a total of around 55 main story missions. Here is a complete breakdown of each chapter, its missions, and the branching routes.

Chapter 1 missions

Main character finding his footing in the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prologue – First Battle

Test of Zhang Fei

Battle of Guangyang

Battle of Yingchuan

Battle of Wan Castle

Battle of Guangzong

Final Battle Against the Yellow Turbans and Zhang Jiao boss fight

Chapter 2 missions

Diaochan has a large role to play in chapter 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suppression of You Province

Suppression of Liang Province

Suppression of Jing Province

Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits

Protection of Wang Yun

Rebellion of the Ten Attendants

Assassination of Dong Zhuo

Battle of Sishui Gate

Battle of Hulao Gate

Chapter 3 missions

Sun Jian is one of three leaders you can side with. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Liu Bei force: Battle of Jieqiao Battle of Beihai Battle of Xu (multiple battles)

Cao Cao force: Suppression of Yan Province Battle of Xu Province First Battle of Puyang Battle of Yu Province Second Battle of Puyang Rescue of Emperor Xian

Sun Jian force: Assault on Nanyang Siege of Fan Castle Battle of Xiangyang Battle of Xiaopei Battle of Lujiang Escape from Danyang



Chapter 4 missions

Liu Bei force: Defense of Xiapi (multiple battles) 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu

Cao Cao force: Escape from Wan Castle Escape from Xiaopei Battle of Xiapi and Lu Bu boss fight Assault on Xiapi Battle of Baima and Yanjin Battle of Guandu

Sun Jian force: Battle of Niuzhu Battle of Shenting Conquest of Wu Subjugation of Yuan Shu Battle of Mt. Xisai Suppression of Wu



Chapter 5 missions

Liu Bei force: Battle of Runan (multiple battles) Battle of Huarong Path

Cao Cao force: Battle of Ye (multiple battles) Battle of Huarong Path

Sun Jian force: Subjugation of Lujiang Subjugation of Huang Zu Subjugation of Kuaiji Final Battle at Xiakou Battle of Sanjiangkou Battle of Chibi



How long is Dynasty Warriors Origins?

A typical playthrough on the normal difficulty (Wayfarer) ranges from 20 to 30 hours. Completionist playthroughs can take much longer due to the number of optional missions, Requests, Skirmishes, Old Coin rewards, Ultimate Warrior challenges, endings, and equipment that you can enhance. If you were to truly accomplish everything the game has to offer, it would take 60 or more hours.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy