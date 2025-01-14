Forgot password
This man is the one you give Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Where to find Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Tips on where to find Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins and what you can spend these little trinkets on.
Brand new to Dynasty Warriors Origins is a world map where you can participate in skirmishes, improving your proficiency with the many unlockable weapons you get on your journey. You will also find Old Coins hidden away on parts of the map, but how do you use them?

These collectible items act a little like the Tiny Medals in the Dragon Quest series, in that they have no obvious intrinsic value, but can be redeemed at a specific location for rewards. Below are tips for finding Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins, as well as what you can redeem them for, and how many you need to get them.

How to find Old Coins

Dynasty Warriors Origins Old Coins: the nameless protagonist is standing in a forest next to a glimmering light.
These shining spots are where you can find the Old Coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Old Coins are shown as shiny spots on the map. They can be difficult to spot, but if you slowly walk around the edges, you should eventually find twinkling spaces. Interacting with them will add the Old Coin to the tally.

Unlike the Pyroxene Crystals, the Old Coins won’t reappear. However, you can find more for each new region you unlock as you progress through the story. You can also grab a handful as a reward for completing a skirmish on behalf of an NPC via a quest. This is vital for establishing and improving Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds, so it’s a decent reward for doing something you’re already doing.

How to use Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins

A list of the items you can get by redeeming the Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
Old Coins are worthless outside of the Shui Jing Retreat, but there’s great stuff here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

During Chapter Two, you’ll meet a man during a cutscene in Sima Hui who will invite you to his hut. This is a location where you can also check your Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds. This facility also allows you to exchange Old Coins for items. All of these prizes are a mix of currency, materials, accessories, or single-use items.

With a total of 500 coins needed to get all the items in Shui Jing Retreat, it’s likely you won’t get all of them in one playthrough. Thankfully, you can get another chance in New Game Plus. You can find a full list of items you can redeem below:

Old CoinsRewards
5Gold x1000
10Ravenous Spirit Amulet (Accessory)
20Pyroxene x10
40Gold x10,000
70Amulet of Fortune (Accessory)
100Gold x30,000
140Amulet of Merit (Accessory)
180Pyroxene x50
230Amulet of Means (Accessory)
350Pyroxene x100
400Musou Bond (Portable Item)
450Panacea (Portable Item)
500War God’s Sash (Accessory)

