Best builds for all weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins gives you 10 different weapons to master and develop your playstyle around. However, some builds will perform better than others for each weapon. We will go over the best early-game and late-game builds in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Recommended Videos

We highly suggest you check out our list of all Battle Arts in Dynasty Warriors Origins to understand the Battle Arts being equipped for each build.

Best Sword build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Master the sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sword is a well-balanced weapon that performs well in all departments but doesn’t excel in any. That’s why we suggest upgrading it to increase its offensive power and range while retaining some low-cost defensive abilities.

Strengths Weaknesses Well balanced weapon Lacks good AoE attacks Quick combos Does not excel in any department High damage Battle Arts Doesn’t cover your back

Best Battle Arts(Early)

Swallow Slash

[Sp.]Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Shadowless Blade

Powerful low-cost Battle Arts that let you spam them to compensate for your lack of early damage.

Best Battle Arts (Late)

Shadowless Blade

Flying Dragon Slash

Divine Eagle Dance

[Sp.] Power Shot

Medium-cost Battle Arts can burst down officers quickly, while Power Shot provides you range.

Best Accessories

Red Dragon’s Talon: Build Musou gauge more quickly.

Ravenous Spirit Amulet: Gain healing from Officer kills.

Lion’s Fang: 15 percent Attack increase.

Best Gems

Ascendance Gem(Beginner friendly blocking)

Oblivion Gem(Increased attack range)

Best Spear build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Unleash the Spear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spear is another solid early-game weapon that falls off a bit once you start getting to the harder content. If you want to charge head-first into the enemy in a single direction, these builds will let you pierce through enemy defenses while making up for the Spear’s weaknesses.

Strengths Weaknesses Strong counter ability Slow animations for heavy attacks Good one-vs-one potential Single directional damage Powerful rush attacks that can launch enemies in the air Battle Arts are relatively weak

Best Battle Arts (Early)

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Piercing Vengeance

Wild Rush

Rising Dragon Vortex/Spree of Devastation

Be prepared to counter any attack and break enemy stances with Palm Strikes costing only one Bravery. Wild Rush keeps you on top of your enemies, while the final ability can be a wide AoE damage of your choice.

Best Battle Arts (Late)

Dragon Flash

Dance of the Whirlwind

[Sp.] Power Shot

Tempest Dance

These powerful Advanced Battle Arts will keep your Spear’s damage relevant even later in the game. Power Shot costs 2 Bravery, but it has much more range.

Best Accessories

Red Dragon’s Talon

Ravenous Spirit Amulet/Dragon’s Spleen

Best Gems

Vortex Gem: Boost damage to airborne enemies.

Wellspring Gem: Regain health after every 100 K.O.s

Best Gauntlet build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Let’s try to make the Gauntlets better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gauntlets are a controversial weapon because while they feel cool, they’re lacking in several departments. However, enthusiasts can still get good value out of them.

Strengths Weaknesses Good single target damage Low Range Flexible moveset Weak Battle Arts No good AoE attacks

Best Battle Arts (Early)

Elbow Strike

Maw of the Tiger

Hurricane Kick

[Sp.] Palm Strike

These basic close-range Battle Arts let you win the one-vs-ones more easily.

Best Battle Arts (Late)

[Sp.] Power Shot

Wrath of Earth

Hurricane Kick

Stone Strike Blast

Some AoE and mobility options combined with an extended range from Power Shot make the Gauntlets feel stronger.

Best Accessories

Lion’s Fang

Red Dragon’s Talon

Dragon’s Spleen

Best Gems

Oblivion Gem(Increased attack range is absolutely necessary)

Best Wheels build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Spin to win. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The wheel is a weapon that will be a hit or miss depending on your playstyle, as it relies on ranged attacks and getting perfect timings on the heavy attacks for maximum value. Your goal is to build up damage counters on the enemy for a massive burst at the end.

Strengths Weaknesses Great AoE Feels squishy Strong damage combos and Battle Arts Requires mastery Builds up powerful burst attacks Slow start

Best Battle Arts (Early)

Crawling Dragon

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Claw of the Predator

Whirlwind Kick

Low-cost Battle Arts with extra safety from Palm Strike and Whirlwind Kick that let you avoid damage.

Best Battle Arts (Late)

Crawling Dragon

[Sp.] Power Shot

Harvest Moon

Twin Tiger Blast

Low-cost Battle Arts paired with the high-cost Twin Tiger Blast for building nuke attacks. We suggest using the four Light and two Strong attack combo while perfectly timing your Strong attacks for maximum damage. Alternatively, you can just spam Strong attacks with perfect timing.

Best Accessories

Red Dragon’s Talon

Lion’s Fang

Best Gems

Ascendance Gem(Auto blocks to mitigate damage)

Oblivion Gem(For aggressive AoE damage playstyles)

Best Podao build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Slash away waves of enemies with the Podao. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Podao relies on charged attacks with great payoffs if you can learn how to time them right. It also requires you to keep weaving in heavy attacks to build up pressure on enemies.

Strengths Weaknesses Big flashy attacks Slow animations Powerful Battle Arts Reliant on heavy attacks Long charge times

Best Battle Arts (Early)

Dragon Sweep Slash

[Sp.] Sea of Flames

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Sharp Fang Flurry

Rely on a mix of strong and light attacks to generate Bravery and use the Battle Arts. The Podao excels at mixed combos.

Best Battle Arts (Late)

Blade Typhon

[Sp.] Power Shot

Bounding Earth Strike

Ardent Aura Slash

Best Accessories

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Lion’s Fang

Red Dragon’s Talon

Best Gems

Wellspring Gem

Best Stave build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Sweep them off their feet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stave is an interesting staff-like weapon focusing on aerial attacks and wide-sweeping hits. It also has an infinite attack, but the flurry of weak hits can feel unimpressive. Its true value comes from timing its charge attacks properly.

Strengths Weaknesses High mobility Low damage Wide AoE Doesn’t stagger hard Infinite attacks Requires aerial combos

Best Battle Arts (Early)

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Ruinous Wave

Brutal Barrage

Aerial Retribution

Best Battle Arts (Late)

Double Wave Slam

Brutal Barrage

Vaulting Leap

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Build up your bravery for the massive Double Wave Slam damage while the other abilities let you deal with smaller enemy waves.

Best Accessories

Red Dragon’s Talon: Gain Musou when hit.

Sash of Peerless Might: Increase attack.

Best Gems

Vortex Gem: Boost damage to airborne enemies.

Best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Unleash the Twin Pikes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These powerful Twin Pikes boast the strongest charged attacks in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Their only requirement is learning the timings to unleash their long-winded but devastating blows.

Strengths Weaknesses Strongest heavy attacks Long animations Powerful sweeping hits can kill mobs and officers quickly. Battle Arts are unreliable Fun to use

Best Battle Arts (Early)

Furious Dual Rush

Double Bite

[Sp.] Power Shot

Ascension

Some mobility and AoE options that let you close in on enemies quickly.

Best Battle Arts (Late)

Roaring Maelstrom

Battle Roar

[Sp.] Power Shot

Sky Sunder

Build up your Bravery to unleash devastating blows with Sky Sunder.

Best Accessories

Lion’s Fang: Increase damage.

Red Dragon’s Talon: Increase Musou gauge gain.

Best Gems

Vortex Gem: Deal more damage to airborne enemies.

Ascendance Gem: Chance to auto-block enemy attacks.

Best Lance build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Counterattack with your Lance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lance is a capable tool in the right hands as long as you can play patiently and time your Endurance attacks. If you’re unable to manage your resources you won’t get much value out of the Lance.

Strengths Weaknesses Powerful counterattacks Risk reward playstyle Low cost Battle Arts Low mobility Has AoE options

Best Battle Arts (Early)

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Vengeful Stormquake

Focused Will

Skirmisher Strike

Play around the Lance’s counterattack playstyle with Vengeful Stormquake and recover HP with Focused Will. Use Skirmisher’s strike to finish off enemies and deal damage with extra Bravery.

Best Battle Arts (Late)

Skirmisher Strike

Vengeful Stormquake

[Sp.] Power Shot

Crushing Earth Gambit

Same as before, but now you’re playing to build up your Bravery and unleash the Crushing Earth Gambit to pulverize enemies and Officers.

Best Accessories

Ring of Regeneration: Prevents death once.

Chimera Shell: 60 percent defense increase.

Dragon’s Spleen: Increase Musou gauge gain when hit.

Increase your defenses and Musou regen whenever attacked, which you’ll have to contend with fairly often with the counterattack playstyle.

Best Gems

Ascendance Gem: Auto block enemy attacks.

Oblivion Gem: Increase your Lance’s range.

Best Crescent Blade build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Charge up the Crescent Blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crescent Blade is the final weapon that unlocks during the main campaign. It’s unique due to its powerful and balanced damage attributes while being easy to use, making it great for beginners or those who want to trivialize large-scale combat scenarios.

Strengths Weaknesses Wide AoE Attacks Long animations Very easy to use and beginner friendly Requires you to stand still. Has high damage Battle Arts and combos

Best Battle Arts (Early)

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Star Sunder Slash

Dragon Tail Swipe

Bursting Wave Slash

The Dragon Tail Swipe lets you deal AoE damage around you, while the Bursting Wave Slash is slightly harder to unlock, but it will shred through Officer armor if you aim it well.

Best Battle Arts (Late)

Bursting Wave Slash

[Sp.] Power Shot

Azure Dragon Bellow

Star Sunder Slash

Build up the Azure Dragon Bellow, which lets you suck in the enemies around you with a tornado before dealing a ton of damage to everyone.

Best Accessories

Ring of Regeneration: Prevents death once.

Chimera Shell: 60 percent defense increase.

Dragon’s Spleen: Increase Musou gauge gain when hit.

Best Gems

Oblivion Gem: Hit targets more easily with extended range.

Ascendance Gem: Auto block enemy attacks.

Best Halberd build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Wield Lu Bu’s might Halberd. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final weapon you can unlock after completing the campaign and defeating Lu Bu—and also the strongest weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins. The Halberd is a powerhouse that turns you into a one-man army that sweeps away all enemies before him.

Strengths Weaknesses The strongest weapon in the game. Unlocks only in the endgame.

Best Battle Arts

[Sp.] Boundless Launch

Dance of the Demon

Defiant Shockstorm

Hellraiser

Group up enemies with Defiant Shockstorm and unleash Hellraiser to pummel them. Build up your bravery and unleash Dance of the Demon to annihilate any enemy in your path.

Best Accessories

Dragon’s Spleen: Increase Musou gauge gain when hit.

Red Dragon’s Talon: Increase Musou gauge gain by 10 percent.

The Halberd has the best Rage Mode out of all weapons, so you should definitely prioritize building it up quickly.

Best Gems

Oblivion Gem: Gain even more range.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy