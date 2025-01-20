Best builds for all weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins gives you 10 different weapons to master and develop your playstyle around. However, some builds will perform better than others for each weapon. We will go over the best early-game and late-game builds in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
Table of contents
- Best Sword build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Spear build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Gauntlet build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Wheels build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Podao build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Stave build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Lance build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Crescent Blade build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Best Halberd build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
We highly suggest you check out our list of all Battle Arts in Dynasty Warriors Origins to understand the Battle Arts being equipped for each build.
Best Sword build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The Sword is a well-balanced weapon that performs well in all departments but doesn’t excel in any. That’s why we suggest upgrading it to increase its offensive power and range while retaining some low-cost defensive abilities.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Well balanced weapon
|Lacks good AoE attacks
|Quick combos
|Does not excel in any department
|High damage Battle Arts
|Doesn’t cover your back
Best Battle Arts(Early)
- Swallow Slash
- [Sp.]Palm Strike
- Falcon Flurry
- Shadowless Blade
Powerful low-cost Battle Arts that let you spam them to compensate for your lack of early damage.
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- Shadowless Blade
- Flying Dragon Slash
- Divine Eagle Dance
- [Sp.] Power Shot
Medium-cost Battle Arts can burst down officers quickly, while Power Shot provides you range.
Best Accessories
- Red Dragon’s Talon: Build Musou gauge more quickly.
- Ravenous Spirit Amulet: Gain healing from Officer kills.
- Lion’s Fang: 15 percent Attack increase.
Best Gems
- Ascendance Gem(Beginner friendly blocking)
- Oblivion Gem(Increased attack range)
Best Spear build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The Spear is another solid early-game weapon that falls off a bit once you start getting to the harder content. If you want to charge head-first into the enemy in a single direction, these builds will let you pierce through enemy defenses while making up for the Spear’s weaknesses.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Strong counter ability
|Slow animations for heavy attacks
|Good one-vs-one potential
|Single directional damage
|Powerful rush attacks that can launch enemies in the air
|Battle Arts are relatively weak
Best Battle Arts (Early)
- [Sp.] Palm Strike
- Piercing Vengeance
- Wild Rush
- Rising Dragon Vortex/Spree of Devastation
Be prepared to counter any attack and break enemy stances with Palm Strikes costing only one Bravery. Wild Rush keeps you on top of your enemies, while the final ability can be a wide AoE damage of your choice.
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- Dragon Flash
- Dance of the Whirlwind
- [Sp.] Power Shot
- Tempest Dance
These powerful Advanced Battle Arts will keep your Spear’s damage relevant even later in the game. Power Shot costs 2 Bravery, but it has much more range.
Best Accessories
- Red Dragon’s Talon
- Ravenous Spirit Amulet/Dragon’s Spleen
Best Gems
- Vortex Gem: Boost damage to airborne enemies.
- Wellspring Gem: Regain health after every 100 K.O.s
Best Gauntlet build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The Gauntlets are a controversial weapon because while they feel cool, they’re lacking in several departments. However, enthusiasts can still get good value out of them.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Good single target damage
|Low Range
|Flexible moveset
|Weak Battle Arts
|No good AoE attacks
Best Battle Arts (Early)
- Elbow Strike
- Maw of the Tiger
- Hurricane Kick
- [Sp.] Palm Strike
These basic close-range Battle Arts let you win the one-vs-ones more easily.
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- [Sp.] Power Shot
- Wrath of Earth
- Hurricane Kick
- Stone Strike Blast
Some AoE and mobility options combined with an extended range from Power Shot make the Gauntlets feel stronger.
Best Accessories
- Lion’s Fang
- Red Dragon’s Talon
- Dragon’s Spleen
Best Gems
- Oblivion Gem(Increased attack range is absolutely necessary)
Best Wheels build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The wheel is a weapon that will be a hit or miss depending on your playstyle, as it relies on ranged attacks and getting perfect timings on the heavy attacks for maximum value. Your goal is to build up damage counters on the enemy for a massive burst at the end.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Great AoE
|Feels squishy
|Strong damage combos and Battle Arts
|Requires mastery
|Builds up powerful burst attacks
|Slow start
Best Battle Arts (Early)
- Crawling Dragon
- [Sp.] Palm Strike
- Claw of the Predator
- Whirlwind Kick
Low-cost Battle Arts with extra safety from Palm Strike and Whirlwind Kick that let you avoid damage.
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- Crawling Dragon
- [Sp.] Power Shot
- Harvest Moon
- Twin Tiger Blast
Low-cost Battle Arts paired with the high-cost Twin Tiger Blast for building nuke attacks. We suggest using the four Light and two Strong attack combo while perfectly timing your Strong attacks for maximum damage. Alternatively, you can just spam Strong attacks with perfect timing.
Best Accessories
- Red Dragon’s Talon
- Lion’s Fang
Best Gems
- Ascendance Gem(Auto blocks to mitigate damage)
- Oblivion Gem(For aggressive AoE damage playstyles)
Best Podao build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The Podao relies on charged attacks with great payoffs if you can learn how to time them right. It also requires you to keep weaving in heavy attacks to build up pressure on enemies.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Big flashy attacks
|Slow animations
|Powerful Battle Arts
|Reliant on heavy attacks
|Long charge times
Best Battle Arts (Early)
- Dragon Sweep Slash
- [Sp.] Sea of Flames
- [Sp.] Palm Strike
- Sharp Fang Flurry
Rely on a mix of strong and light attacks to generate Bravery and use the Battle Arts. The Podao excels at mixed combos.
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- Blade Typhon
- [Sp.] Power Shot
- Bounding Earth Strike
- Ardent Aura Slash
Best Accessories
- Ravenous Spirit Amulet
- Lion’s Fang
- Red Dragon’s Talon
Best Gems
- Wellspring Gem
Best Stave build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The Stave is an interesting staff-like weapon focusing on aerial attacks and wide-sweeping hits. It also has an infinite attack, but the flurry of weak hits can feel unimpressive. Its true value comes from timing its charge attacks properly.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|High mobility
|Low damage
|Wide AoE
|Doesn’t stagger hard
|Infinite attacks
|Requires aerial combos
Best Battle Arts (Early)
- [Sp.] Palm Strike
- Ruinous Wave
- Brutal Barrage
- Aerial Retribution
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- Double Wave Slam
- Brutal Barrage
- Vaulting Leap
- [Sp.] Palm Strike
Build up your bravery for the massive Double Wave Slam damage while the other abilities let you deal with smaller enemy waves.
Best Accessories
- Red Dragon’s Talon: Gain Musou when hit.
- Sash of Peerless Might: Increase attack.
Best Gems
- Vortex Gem: Boost damage to airborne enemies.
Best Twin Pikes build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
These powerful Twin Pikes boast the strongest charged attacks in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Their only requirement is learning the timings to unleash their long-winded but devastating blows.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Strongest heavy attacks
|Long animations
|Powerful sweeping hits can kill mobs and officers quickly.
|Battle Arts are unreliable
|Fun to use
Best Battle Arts (Early)
- Furious Dual Rush
- Double Bite
- [Sp.] Power Shot
- Ascension
Some mobility and AoE options that let you close in on enemies quickly.
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- Roaring Maelstrom
- Battle Roar
- [Sp.] Power Shot
- Sky Sunder
Build up your Bravery to unleash devastating blows with Sky Sunder.
Best Accessories
- Lion’s Fang: Increase damage.
- Red Dragon’s Talon: Increase Musou gauge gain.
Best Gems
- Vortex Gem: Deal more damage to airborne enemies.
- Ascendance Gem: Chance to auto-block enemy attacks.
Best Lance build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The Lance is a capable tool in the right hands as long as you can play patiently and time your Endurance attacks. If you’re unable to manage your resources you won’t get much value out of the Lance.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Powerful counterattacks
|Risk reward playstyle
|Low cost Battle Arts
|Low mobility
|Has AoE options
Best Battle Arts (Early)
- [Sp.] Palm Strike
- Vengeful Stormquake
- Focused Will
- Skirmisher Strike
Play around the Lance’s counterattack playstyle with Vengeful Stormquake and recover HP with Focused Will. Use Skirmisher’s strike to finish off enemies and deal damage with extra Bravery.
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- Skirmisher Strike
- Vengeful Stormquake
- [Sp.] Power Shot
- Crushing Earth Gambit
Same as before, but now you’re playing to build up your Bravery and unleash the Crushing Earth Gambit to pulverize enemies and Officers.
Best Accessories
- Ring of Regeneration: Prevents death once.
- Chimera Shell: 60 percent defense increase.
- Dragon’s Spleen: Increase Musou gauge gain when hit.
Increase your defenses and Musou regen whenever attacked, which you’ll have to contend with fairly often with the counterattack playstyle.
Best Gems
- Ascendance Gem: Auto block enemy attacks.
- Oblivion Gem: Increase your Lance’s range.
Best Crescent Blade build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The Crescent Blade is the final weapon that unlocks during the main campaign. It’s unique due to its powerful and balanced damage attributes while being easy to use, making it great for beginners or those who want to trivialize large-scale combat scenarios.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Wide AoE Attacks
|Long animations
|Very easy to use and beginner friendly
|Requires you to stand still.
|Has high damage Battle Arts and combos
Best Battle Arts (Early)
- [Sp.] Palm Strike
- Star Sunder Slash
- Dragon Tail Swipe
- Bursting Wave Slash
The Dragon Tail Swipe lets you deal AoE damage around you, while the Bursting Wave Slash is slightly harder to unlock, but it will shred through Officer armor if you aim it well.
Best Battle Arts (Late)
- Bursting Wave Slash
- [Sp.] Power Shot
- Azure Dragon Bellow
- Star Sunder Slash
Build up the Azure Dragon Bellow, which lets you suck in the enemies around you with a tornado before dealing a ton of damage to everyone.
Best Accessories
- Ring of Regeneration: Prevents death once.
- Chimera Shell: 60 percent defense increase.
- Dragon’s Spleen: Increase Musou gauge gain when hit.
Best Gems
- Oblivion Gem: Hit targets more easily with extended range.
- Ascendance Gem: Auto block enemy attacks.
Best Halberd build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The final weapon you can unlock after completing the campaign and defeating Lu Bu—and also the strongest weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins. The Halberd is a powerhouse that turns you into a one-man army that sweeps away all enemies before him.
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|The strongest weapon in the game.
|Unlocks only in the endgame.
Best Battle Arts
- [Sp.] Boundless Launch
- Dance of the Demon
- Defiant Shockstorm
- Hellraiser
Group up enemies with Defiant Shockstorm and unleash Hellraiser to pummel them. Build up your bravery and unleash Dance of the Demon to annihilate any enemy in your path.
Best Accessories
- Dragon’s Spleen: Increase Musou gauge gain when hit.
- Red Dragon’s Talon: Increase Musou gauge gain by 10 percent.
The Halberd has the best Rage Mode out of all weapons, so you should definitely prioritize building it up quickly.
Best Gems
- Oblivion Gem: Gain even more range.
Published: Jan 20, 2025 03:59 am