One of the Dynasty Warriors Origins Elders sat in a field near some mountains.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Where are the Dynasty Warriors Origins Elders

All of the locations for the Dynasty Warriors Origins Elders, and the Battle Arts they bestow on you when you talk to them.
Image of Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
|

Published: Jan 18, 2025 03:24 pm

Learning Battle Arts is the key to improving your combat prowess in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Of the many options you have, the simplest is to talk to one of the few Elders found on the world map, as merely having a chat will reward you with a new skill.

So far, we’ve found four of the five Elders in the game. Each has one of the Dynasty Warriors Origins Battle Arts to give you that’s unique to the sword. You can also get plenty of others from shops or by completing sidequests, establishing Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds, and raising the peace level beyond certain milestones.

Here are all of the Dynasty Warriors Origins Elder locations.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Elders locations

The nameless protagonist is standing next to one of the Dynasty Warriors Origins Elders, who is currently fishing.
“Now hold on there, Sonny, I’ve got a juicy fish ‘this big’ to show you.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Elders from the very beginning of each Chapter in Dynasty Warriors Origins. While they’re nowhere near as hard to find as some collectibles in other games, the one exception is that Chapter 3’s Elder requires you to play through some missions first to unlock a port. This will be before the pivotal Sun family mission, where you can save Sun Jian from his fate.

Grabbing and mastering these Battle Arts can help you overpower your enemies, especially if you haven’t beaten Lu Bu yet or have set the game to a higher difficulty level. Just make sure that you go into the equip menu as soon as you collect these items.

  • Chapter 1 – This Elder is in Jing Province, west of Wan Castle, fishing near the lake to the south. He’ll give you the Battle Arts Tome “Sword”: Mad Blade Rush.
  • Chapter 2 – Right from the start, you can find the Elder in the Yu Province to the northeast of the map. You’ll get the Battle Arts Tome “Sword”: Spree of Devastation.
  • Chapter 3 – You can find the Elder across the river in Xiangyang, which is across the river from Caiyang Port in Jing Province. Complete The Battle of Fan Castle during the Sun story in Chapter 3 to unlock the path to the Elder, who has the Battle Arts Tome “Sword”: Flying Dragon Slash.
  • Chapter 4 – Cross the river near Chibi in Yang Province and look near Chaisang to find the Elder. He gives you Battle Arts Tome “Sword”: Divine Eagle Dance.

