Best difficulty for Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins gives you the thrill of one-vs-1,000 combat, where you take on hordes of enemies and feel like a true war god. But the difficulty setting you choose can make or break the experience. So, here’s a breakdown of all difficulty settings and which is best for you in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

All difficulty settings in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins has three difficulty settings you can choose when you start the game.

Difficulty Description Historian (Easy) All enemy attacks are blockable. You take less damage and deal more damage. It’s easier to stagger enemies and charge up your Mussou gauge. For those who want to experience the story. Wayfarer (Normal) The difficulty in which the game is meant to be played where enemies provide a real challenge but are not too difficult to beat. Hero (Hard) Enemies are more aggressive, have stronger attacks and skills, and employ coordinated tactics more often. Blocking depletes bravery and the timing for parries and evades is more precise. Battles are decided more quickly, and enemies don’t drop Meat Buns. The Gold and Skill Points earned in battle are increased slightly. Ultimate Warrior (Very Hard) It’s an extreme version of Hero difficulty with even tighter parry/dodge windows and even tougher and more aggressive enemies. Every action and resource matters and this is best saved for a second playthrough. All difficulty settings explained

The Ultimate Warrior difficulty only unlocks after you complete one of the three factions’ main scenarios and is unavailable at the start.

You can change the difficulty settings at any time by opening the menu and navigating to the settings. You can open the Configuration menu and set your preferred difficulty from here.

Change difficulty at any time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best difficulty setting in Dynasty Warrior Origins

The best difficulty setting in Dynasty Warrior Origins is the Hero difficulty, which is supposed to be the game’s hard mode. This is because, unlike the lower difficulties, the Hero difficulty forces you to take officers and enemy soldiers more seriously because they are more aggressive overall. You must understand and interact with game mechanics, such as morale and tactics because ignoring them will result in failure.

Even with the Hero difficulty enabled, the first two chapters don’t pose too big of a challenge if you use the highest-tier gear available and complete all optional objectives. You’ll be able to dispatch most enemies with ease if you learn your basic combos. However, be warned that there are some completely unfair difficulty spikes in certain quests and boss fights. For example, the Lu Bu boss fight at the Battle of Hulao Gate is one of the most difficult fights in the early game, and the difficulty spike can become frustrating, as it requires perfect precision and resource utilization on your end.

Lu Bu boss fights are huge difficulty spikes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is why we’d suggest actually turning down the difficulty for fights like these if they become too frustrating. Or you can choose to power through them and master the battle like a Dark Souls boss. It’s a single-player game, so there’s no shame in switching the difficulty around depending on what you need.

In conclusion, we’d suggest that the best difficulty setting in Dynasty Warriors Origins is to play at Hero and turn it down in certain extremely tough battles if you must. It provides just the right balance of challenge and ease.

