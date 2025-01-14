How to heal in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins requires you to balance all your resources as you fight across the battlefield. Your health and healing items are also resources that must be managed well, especially on higher difficulty settings. Here are all the ways to heal quickly in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Best ways to heal in Dynasty Warriors Origins

There are a few different methods for healing in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Consume Meat Buns

There are a few different methods to heal in Dynasty Warriors Origins, but using Meat Buns is by far the most effective and reliable method. Meat Buns are portable items you can carry and find on the battlefield. You can consume a Meat Bun to regain health immediately. Initially, you can only carry up to three at a time, but you can increase this capacity via the skill tree.

Healing meat buns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find additional Meat Buns on the battlefield via enemy drops or by breaking pots around the arena. To locate these pots more easily, you should unlock the Meat Perceiver skill as soon as possible so you can use your Vision of the Sacred Bird and search for the highlighted green pots around you. Enemies do not drop Meat Buns on higher difficulties, so you will be even more reliant on pot drops.

Find the green pots! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Healing gemstone

Two abilities provide you with additional passive healing in Dynasty Warriors Origins. The first of these is the Wellspring Gem, which heals you for every 100 enemies you have defeated. Defeating 100 enemies isn’t too difficult a task, and you can enjoy healing as you tear through crowds of enemies.

Reliable passive healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Healing skills

There are also healing skills that you should prioritize unlocking from the skill tree. These are the skills to look out for:

Meat Bun Glutton : Allows you to hold more Meat Buns. (Can be unlocked thrice)

: Allows you to hold more Meat Buns. (Can be unlocked thrice) Back on Your Feet : Restores health back up to a certain amount upon reaching low health.

: Restores health back up to a certain amount upon reaching low health. Refreshing Rescue : Boosts health recovery whenever you rescue an Officer facing a desperate fight.

: Boosts health recovery whenever you rescue an Officer facing a desperate fight. Greater Gratification : Boosts health recovery when using Meat Buns. (Can be unlocked five times)

: Boosts health recovery when using Meat Buns. (Can be unlocked five times) Rage Restored: Recover health every time you land an attack while in Rage Mode. (Can be upgraded)

Healing items

Besides Meat buns, you can also carry other items that will heal you and increase your defenses. You can find these items by completing medium-size battles and purchasing them from various shops around the provinces. This includes items like Panacea. You should unlock the Item Investor skill, which will allow you to hold more items that you can use to boost your health and defence.

Heal everyone around you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Increase your defence

Lastly, besides just healing, you’ll want to boost your defensive stats to keep your health topped up instead of wasting all your healing items. While Attack is king for most fights, some of the toughest battles in the game, especially the one-on-one boss fights, require strong defenses to not get one-shot by the bosses. We suggest investing in defensive skills and passives from the Skill Tree to increase your overall tanking capabilities. Mastering parries and dodges will also keep you out of harm’s way.

