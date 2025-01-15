As a Warrior of Peace, your job is to protect the peace and punish evildoers across the land in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Raising the peace comes with a whole bunch of benefits, including exclusive rewards. So here’s everything you need to know about how to raise peace in regions quickly in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to check peace in a region

You can track the peace in any region by looking at the compass icon next to the map on the bottom right of the overworld display. You’ll notice there are three separate tiers for levels of peace, and you can increase these as you play the game and complete objectives. Each region/province has its own level of peace, and you’ll have to level up each of them individually in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Track the peace in each region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to raise peace in regions quickly

You increase the peace in any region by completing battles and missions located in that region. Each region has its own set of campaign quests, battle missions, and skirmishes, giving varying amounts of peace progression.

Story quests give the most amount of peace progression for leveling up the peace rank in a region.

Completing medium-scale Missions that unlock in each region as you level up will give you a medium amount of peace progression.

Complete the small skirmishes in every region. These give minuscule amounts of peace progression but are very quick to complete. You’ll have to do more than five of these to make a noticeable difference. If you’re looking to farm these, leave the province and fast travel back to the waypoint to make the skirmishes respawn quickly.

Complete skirmishes for quick peace gains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to raise peace levels in every region is to play through the story and then target the Battle Missions as they unlock around the map. While Skirmishes do add a bit of progression, it’s negligible enough to warrant ignoring altogether. Playing through the story and leveling up will get you the most amount of peace and unlock Battle Missions for even more peace gains.

Rewards for raising peace levels

There are three tiers of peace-related rewards for every region, and they give you specific rewards. You can redeem these rewards at each region’s Waymark. You’ll see flowers and presents lying around the Waymark whenever rewards are available.

The first four story regions give you the following rewards

Horses (different horse from every region)

Five Pyroxene

Five Old Coins

The Sili Province gives you an accessory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, future regions and higher peace levels in existing regions also reward you with accessories, weapons, and other items.

That’s all you need to know about increasing peace levels in Dynasty Warriors Origins. For more guides, we suggest checking out our complete list of all Battle Arts and the best healing tools.

