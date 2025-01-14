Dynasty Warriors Origins has a lineup of 10 weapons for you to master. What makes combat even more explosive are all the unique Battle Arts that come with each weapon. We’re going to give you a breakdown of all Battle Arts in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

What are Battle Arts in Dynasty Warriors Origins?

Battle Arts are powerful abilities you can use during combat using your Bravery Points. You generate Bravery Points by attacking and dodging, and you can use these to employ powerful techniques. Every weapon has its own set of Battle Arts, and there are some generic Battle Arts you can use with any weapon.

Master your weapons for new skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the Universal Battle Arts can be unlocked through the Skill Tree. However, the weapon Battle Arts must be unlocked by increasing your proficiency with the weapon and by purchasing Battle Art scrolls from shops. Some Battle Arts are only available from specific quests and NPCs.

All Battle Arts and Weapon Skills in Dynasty Warriors Origins

We will provide a breakdown of all Battle Arts in Dynasty Warriors Origins for every weapon, including their Bravery Cost and effects.

Universal Battle Arts

Battle art Bravery cost Description How to unlock [Sp.] Palm Strike 1 Focus your Bravery into a palm strike. This Special can interrupt certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Unlocks as default Whirlwind Kick 1 Unleash a swinging kick with blinding speed. During the approach, you will disappear and be invulnerable to enemy attacks. Knight-Errant Rank (Skill Points: 20) Aerial Retribution 1 Take a counterattack stance. If attacked while in this stance, you will unleash a shockwave and go airborne. Knight-Errant Rank (Skill Point: 30) [Sp.] Power Shot 2 Fire one powerful arrow. Can also be performed in midair. This Special is able to stop certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Expert Rank (Skill Point: 100) Boundless Sunburst 3 Concentrate your Bravery to release a beam of light. Holding the button will continue the attack for as long as you have Bravery remaining. Musou Rank (Skill Point: 150) Tempest Dance 3 Channel Bravery into your arm to unleash a whirlwind with a single swing. The whirlwind draws in surrounding enemies and launches them into the air. Master Rank (Skill Point: 120) Dispersion Arrow 4 Fire arrows that follow enemies. Holding the button increases the number of arrows. Adept Rank (Skill Point: 50) Peacebringer 6 Summon a ring of light. Beams of light and masses of earth will erupt from the ring, launching enemies into the air. Can also be performed in midair. Master Rank (Skill Point: 70) [Sp.] Ice Luan 8 Unleash a shockwave of ice. This Special is able to stop certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Hero Rank (Skill Point: 50)

Sword Battle Arts

Strike swiftly with the sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The sword is your standard starter weapon with quick animations, decent damage, and a bunch of cool Battle Arts. It’s a perfectly balanced weapon in all aspects.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Shadowless Blade 1 Spin around while swinging your sword, generating a whirlwind in front of you to strike the enemy. Stuns enemies and strikes multiple targets. Swallow Slash 2 Reverse your sword grip and perform a wide slashing attack in front of you. Can be performed rapidly. Mad Blade Rush 2 Slash around you while running, catching enemies in your path and sending them flying. Grants speed and mobility. Falcon Flurry 3 Perform a flurry of forward slashes in a concentrated manner to form a powerful attack. [Sp.] Absconding Slash 3 Deliver a single slash and then move back quickly. Can interrupt attacks and stagger the enemy, creating distance. Flying Dragon Slash 4 Jump up to launch a shockwave in the air, hitting distant enemies within a large area. Can also be performed midair. Shadow Dance 5 Use magic to generate a shadow of yourself. The shadow unleashes a series of moves, sending enemies within a large area flying. Divine Eagle Dance 6 Deliver a rapid flurry of sword strikes, generating energy flares around you which explode after a few moments.

Spear Battle Arts

Keep them at a distance. Image via Koei Tecmo Games

The Spear has a parry stance Battle Art and several single target thrust attacks, making it perfect for tough 1v1 duels.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Piercing Vengeance 1 Take a parrying stance. If attacked while in this stance, you will perform a swift counterstrike. Spree of Devastation 2 Perform a sweeping attack with your spear, sending surrounding enemies flying. Wild Rush 2 Thrust your spear while charging forward. Can also be performed midair to rush toward the ground. [Sp.] Aerial Assault 3 Jump backward and launch a shockwave. Can interrupt certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Rising Dragon Vortex 3 Jump up while spinning, thrusting upwards with your spear. Strengthens any follow-up aerial attacks. Savage Thrust Barrage 4 Repeatedly thrust your weapon forward in a concentrated manner, forming a powerful attack. Hits multiple enemies and knocks foes back. Dance of the Whirlwind 5 Swing your spear to generate a whirlwind around you. Enemies within a large area will be gradually pulled in and damaged. Dragon Flash 8 Launch a shockwave with a powerful thrust, sending enemies within a large area in front of you flying.

Gauntlets Battle Arts

Pummel your foes into submission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gauntlet requires you to switch between various stances to adapt to different situations and they allow you to deal powerful melee attacks with a lot of diversity.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Flying Kick 1 Unleash a forward jump kick. When you strike an enemy the momentum will carry you upward. Can also be performed in midair. Elbow Strike 2 Unleash an elbow strike. Can be performed rapidly. Flowing Form 2 Focus your spirit. Enables you to take stances more quickly for a set amount of time. Hurricane Kick 3 Unleash a series of spinning kicks, catching surrounding enemies and sending them flying. Maw of the Tiger 3 Take a counterattack stance. If attacked while in this stance, you will unleash an overwhelming wave of consecutive attacks. [Sp.] Ardent Energy Strike 3 Concentrate your Bravery to launch a shockwave. This Special can interrupt certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Stone Strike Blast 4 Break apart the bedrock, causing debris to strike enemies within a large area in front of you and send them flying. Wrath of Earth 6 Slam the ground with all of your strength, releasing a shockwave in every direction that launches surrounding enemies into the air. Heaven and Earth’s Wrath 8 Kick enemies upwards, immobilize them in midair, and then slam them into the ground. An extremely powerful attack.

Wheel Battle Arts

Spin the wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wheel is an interesting weapon that can whittle down single targets easily but depends on perfectly timing the return animation for these boomerang-like weapons.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Relentless Rings 1 Control your wheels as they fly through the air. The rapidly spinning wheels will viciously slice all surrounding enemies. Crawling Dragon 2 Throw your wheels upward. After a set amount of time, they will fall from above and greatly stagger the enemy. Claw of the Predator 3 Throw your wheels forward. They will come flying back while pulling in enemies. Harvest Moon 3 Throw your wheels forward. The wheels spin around for a set amount of time and do not automatically return, but can be recovered when nearby. Triple Tempest 3 Throw multiple wheels around you while spinning. Can strike enemies in all directions. Flying Spirit Wave 4 Throw a number of wheels one after another. Performing this move just as you recover a wheel increases the number of wheels thrown. [Sp.] Tornado Slam 4 Use the wheels you’re holding to sweep at anything around you. This Special can interrupt certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Flying Lotus Gambit 6 Throw a number of wheels one after another. All thrown wheels return to you. Twin Tiger Blast 8 Throw your wheels forward, making them spin around to launch enemies into the air, and then strike airborne enemies with fire arrows, causing an explosion.

Podao Battle Arts

Devastating heavy slashes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Podao is a heavy greatsword with powerful sweeping slashes and charge attacks. It also has some unique magic-infused Battle Arts.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Dragon Sweep Slash 2 Perform a spin kick to launch enemies into the air and follow up with a podao slash. Catches large swathes of enemies and provides good knock-back. Fierce Focus 2 Concentrate your Bravery to strengthen yourself. Powers up your charge attacks by one level for increased damage. Bounding Earth Strike 3 Step on an enemy to jump up and then slam your podao against the ground, generating a shockwave that sends enemies flying. Burgeoning Devastation 3 Move forward while making a sweeping attack. Continuing to press the button enables repeated attacks, with the final strike being strengthened. Lingering Tempest Slash 3 Perform a single slash to create a protective barrier of wind. Enemies touching the wind will be thrown back and staggered. [Sp.] Sea of Flames 3 Use your blade to generate flames through friction, burning everything in front of you. Can interrupt certain attacks and stagger enemies. Blade Typhoon 4 Deliver a powerful slash with your podao, generating energy flares that strike enemies in front and farther back. Sharp Fang Flurry 5 Perform a flurry of forward slashes in a concentrated manner to form a powerful attack, ideal for single-target damage. Ardent Aura Slash 7 Infuse your Bravery into your podao and unleash it. Charging the attack increases its strength and range.

Staff Battle Arts

Sun Wukong would be proud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Staff is a quick and mobile weapon that assaults enemies with a flurry of Wide AoE light hits and powerful sweeping charged attacks.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Vaulting Leap 1 Leap up high by using your staff, catching enemies in front of you and launching them into the air. Ruinous Wave 2 Perform a quick sweeping attack with your staff and send surrounding enemies flying. Shadow Step 2 Move at lightning speed for a thrust attack, quickly closing the distance between you and the enemy. Brutal Barrage 3 Perform a quick flurry of forward attacks and unleash a shockwave in front of you. [Sp.] Chaotic Flurry 3 Move forward while swinging your staff. Can also be performed in midair. This Special can interrupt certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Soaring Sky Dance 3 Sweep at surrounding enemies while spinning and then jump up. Can also be performed in midair. Thrashing Inferno Sweep 3 Move forward while swinging your staff. Holding the button increases the number of attacks. Enemies in the attack area will be sent flying. Tiger Paw Bash 4 Slam your staff against the ground while unleashing a combo attack. Holding the button increases the number of attacks. Double Wave Slam 5 Jump up and then forcefully slam your staff against the ground, producing a shockwave that launches enemies into the air.

Twin Pikes Battle Arts

Dominate the battlefield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Twin Pikes have lengthy charge attack animations, but they make up for it with wide AoE attacks and some of the highest damage in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Ascension 1 Pivot from a dodge into an attack with your twin pikes. Can be used to quickly close in on an enemy. Shadow Rush 2 Charge at high speed and slam into enemies. Holding the button increases the number of charges, while a well-timed button press increases strength. Double Bite 3 Perform a wide slashing attack with your twin pikes, sending surrounding enemies flying. Furious Dual Rush 3 Perform multiple thrusts with your pikes. Holding the button increases thrusts, and a well-timed press at the end increases attack strength. [Sp.] Wings of the Phoenix 3 Jump upwards while sweeping surrounding enemies. This Special can interrupt certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Battle Roar 4 Concentrate your Bravery to strengthen yourself, increasing the strength and speed of strong attacks for a set amount of time. Earth Blast 4 Pierce the earth with your twin pikes, causing an explosion that swells the ground and prevents enemy movement. Roaring Maelstrom 4 Swing your twin pikes to generate a tornado that engulfs all in its path and sends everything flying at the end. Sky Sunder 8 Jump up and fling your pikes, sending enemies within a large area flying on impact. A well-timed button press increases the strength of the attack.

Lance Battle Arts

Charge up powerful heavy attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lance is a much more counter-attack focused version of the spear with an emphasis on charging up powerful heavy attacks.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Skirmisher Strike 2 Unleash consecutive forward attacks. Can be performed rapidly. Vengeful Stormquake 2 Endure enemy attacks while swinging the lance. Your final blow will be strengthened. Holding the button increases the number of attacks. Focused Will 3 Calm your spirit to restore your strength. Increases HP recovery rate for a set amount of time. Relentless Charge 3 Charge with your lance at the ready, catching enemies in your path and sending them flying. Spirit Wave 3 Swing your lance around, sending surrounding enemies flying. Tenacious Heart 3 Concentrate your Bravery to strengthen yourself, allowing you to endure all attacks for a set amount of time. Battle Cry Blast 4 Gather your strength and belt out a deafening yell that inflicts damage on enemies. Effect is strengthened if attacked while gathering power. [Sp.] Crouching Tiger Strike 4 Immobilize enemies with your lance and slam them into the ground. This Special can interrupt certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Crushing Earth Gambit 5 Dig into the earth with your lance and launch it upward, causing debris to rain down and strike enemies. Debris will also hit you but can be endured.

Crescent Blade Battle Art

The Crescent glows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crescent Blade is a polearm with a curved blade at its end which allows for attacks to be

Battle art Bravery cost Description Adamantine Flesh 2 Focus your spirit, making it easier to increase upgrade levels for a set amount of time. Effect disappears once you are attacked. Mist Walk 2 Evade attacks with nimble footwork. Evading enemy attacks right before impact increases the upgrade level. Star Sunder Slash 2 Take wide swings with your crescent blade and slash powerfully. The number of slashes increases at a higher upgrade level. Dragon Tail Swipe 3 Unleash consecutive attacks while moving forward, leaving little opportunity for enemies to strike. [Sp.] Relentless Whirl Slash 3 Slash at enemies while spinning around. Holding the button increases the number of attacks. This Special can interrupt and stagger the enemy. Bursting Wave Slash 4 Swing your crescent blade downward to launch a shockwave in front of you, sending enemies flying. Rising Cloud Crusher 4 Swing your crescent blade upward while jumping, then swing it down as you fall. The downward strike will be powerful. Azure Dragon Bellow 6 Spin your Bravery-infused crescent blade to generate a devastating tornado. The strength of the attack increases at a higher upgrade level. Great Mountain Throw 8 Muster up an enormous amount of Bravery to launch a palm strike and a shockwave. Sends enemies within a large area flying.

Halberd Battle Arts

Unleash Lu Bu’s might. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lu Bu’s signature weapon, the Halberd, is the most powerful weapon you can unlock in Dynasty Warriors Origins. It has the perfect balance of offense and defense while being extremely fun to use.

Battle art Bravery cost Description Defiant Shockstorm 2 Swing your halberd above your head to generate a tornado, pulling surrounding enemies together in front of you. Divine Wrath 2 Sweep around you with your halberd. Holding the button after the attack increases the strength of the final blow by consuming Bravery. Force Quake 2 Focus your energy into your halberd, increasing Attack Power and Attack Speed for a set time at the cost of Health. [Sp.] Boundless Launch 3 Immobilize enemies with your halberd and then throw them forward. Can interrupt certain attacks and stagger the enemy. Menacing Tempest 3 Sweep your weapon around while running, catching enemies in your path and sending them flying. Sky Blaze 3 Jump up to slash enemies in the air. Can also be performed midair. Higher altitude increases the strength of the final strike. Sky Crusher 4 Jump high into the air and slam your halberd into the ground, creating a shockwave that sends enemies flying. Can also be performed midair. Hellraiser 5 Infuse the earth with your Bravery using your halberd, causing energy eruptions that launch enemies into the air. Dance of the Demon 6 Swing your halberd around, unleashing a devastating sequence of attacks. Inflicts great damage to enemies within a large area.

