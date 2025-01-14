How to Ambush or Charge in Dynasty Warriors Origins

There’s no better feeling in Dynasty Warriors Origins than leading an Ambush or Charge against the enemy. It’s one of the new mechanics where you either completely demoralize the enemy by catching them by surprise or charge at the opposing army, triggering the use of Grand Tactics against each other until one army crumbles.

Some of the Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds require you to trigger an Ambush or Charge a certain number of times. Of course, you could use story missions to do this, but there’s an unlockable skirmish that guarantees an easy Ambush every time. Below are tips for initiating charges and the level at which you can repeatedly ambush a bandit army.

How to trigger an Ambush or Charge

The allied general waits for you to join the ambush. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

By helping allies in larger-scale battles, you may find that the allied officer will announce they’re halting to assess the situation. If the map shows a huge arrow near their position, it means they mean to charge at the enemy squad nearby.

You have a couple of options at this point. Either you can continue helping allied officers in danger to try and expand the upcoming assault to different angles, thus catching the enemy off guard, or you can join the officer in that position. A small cutscene will play with you and your army charging at a great pace.

Which skirmish has a guaranteed Ambush in Dynasty Warriors Origins?

The Quelling of Shanyue Rebellion is the first skirmish that guarantees an ambush. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There’s one skirmish that guarantees you an ambush with barely any effort. The Quelling of the Shanyue Rebellion in Yang Province spawns to the south of Shouchun. In this skirmish, a volunteer force will head to the west, before preparing to unleash an ambush on the main Shanyue forces.

To unlock it, you need to progress the Sun family missions in Chapter Three as far as they’ll go until the way to Xiapi Castle opens up. This will include the gate that leads to the Yang region. It may take some time for this skirmish to appear, but it always has the same name and objective. If you wish to complete Zhang Liao’s Bonds quickly, repeating this battle is the way to do it.

