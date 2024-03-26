Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Sacred Arbor Portcrystal

You can only get it during the true ending.
Bhernardo Viana
Mar 26, 2024
The player Arisen in front of the Portcrystal in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, there’s a hidden Portcrystal in the elven land, the Sacred Arbor. The main challenge you’ll encounter in finding it is that it doesn’t become accessible until you’re at the very end of the game’s storyline.

The sections that follow contain major spoilers about the Dragon’s Dogma 2 story and main quests.

Sacred Arbor Portcrystal location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The map of the Sacred Arbor in the Unmoored World in Dragon's Dogma 2.
It’s directly north of the Arborheart. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Sacred Arbor Portcrystal is located north of the Arborheart, but it’s accessible only after you’ve entered the Unmoored World. This part of the game, considered the true ending, is reached by using the Godsbane Blade on yourself while mounted on the dragon’s back just before the story’s final battle. Successfully doing so bypasses the dragon fight, ushering you into an altered version of the game’s world distinguished by a persistent red tint.

You can unlock the Sacred Arbor Portcrystal at the start of the Halls of the First Dawn quest. Start by finding Rothais, where you’ll encounter a Portcrystal in the Seafloor Shrine. Interacting with this Portcrystal unlocks all Portcrystals in the world, including those that didn’t exist before, like the Sacred Arbor Portcrystal. This allows you to easily teleport to the area using a Ferrystone, which will help you complete tasks fasts such as the Wandering Roots quest.

If you want a Portcrystal in Sacred Arbor before entering the Unmoored World, your best option is to place a portable Portcrystal there during your visit. Without this action, there won’t be a Portcrystal in Sacred Arbor, forcing you to travel there by foot. If you don’t have this device, you should wrap up any activities in the area, such as finishing the Gift of the Bow and A Trial of Archery quests or exploring the Ancestral Chamber, before leaving. This strategy prevents unnecessary backtracking to complete missed quests later.

