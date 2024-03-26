Dragon’s Dogma 2: Wandering Roots quest guide

To complete the Wandering Roots quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll have to stay determined with the arborist, Taliesin, and wait several days until he agrees to assist with the evacuation of the Sacred Arbor for the Halls of the First Dawn quest. Here’s the strategy to persuade him.

How to speak with the elves in Sacred Arbor in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It’s faster to just hire a Pawn who has it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Wandering Roots quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you first need the ability to understand the elven language. The simplest method is to recruit a Pawn with the Woodland Wordsmith Specialization. Just interact with any Riftstone, sort the Pawns by Specialization/Quest in the rift, and select one with this specialization. With them in your party, you’ll gain the ability to understand the elves in Sacred Arbor.

You don’t need to deal with the red beacon in Sacred Arbor for this quest, so you can skip the battle with the giant snake if you want. Otherwise, be prepared for a long and difficult fight.

How to evacuate the Sacred Arbor in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Glyndwyr starts the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With a Woodland Wordsmith Pawn in your party, speak with Glyndwyr in the central area of Sacred Arbor. He will inform you that you need to persuade the arborist, Taliesin, to evacuate everyone from the area. Follow Glyndwyr, and he will lead you to Taliesin.

You’ll soon realize Taliesin is skeptical about evacuating. Glyndwyr will suggest that healing the Arborheart might change his mind. But this requires a significant detour to Bakbattahl, and if you’ve already evacuated that area, that option is no longer available. Instead, there’s a simpler method to persuade Taliesin: Talk to Taliesin, and if he’s resistant, rest at the inn in Sacred Arbor and approach him again the next day. Keep repeating this until he agrees.

Start of Taliesin’s reply What to do No. We will not flee. Rest at the Sacred Arbor Inn and speak with Taliesin again Pray, leave us to our ways Rest at the Sacred Arbor Inn and speak with Taliesin again Why do you persist? Rest at the Sacred Arbor inn and speak with Taliesin again Very well. I admit defeat. Nothing. You’ve completed the quest.

Once Taliesin agrees to evacuate, you’ve completed Wandering Roots. If you’ve already evacuated Vernworth and Bakbattahl, your next move is to return to the Sacred Grounds at the Seafloor Shrine. Rest multiple times at the Waveswept Dwelling west of the Vocation Guild until the beacon of light reappears in that area. This action moves you to the next phase of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s true ending and concludes Halls of the First Dawn.

