Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find the Ancestral Chamber in DD2

It's even trickier than it seems.
Published: Mar 24, 2024 01:30 pm
The player character standing in front of the Ancestral Chamber in DD2
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Discovering the Ancestral Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is quite the journey. There’s an entrance that’s easy to find but difficult to enter and another that’s easy to access but tricky to find.

This is the location you have to reach during A Trial of Archery quest on your way to greatness. Here’s how to get to this spot.

Ancestral Chamber location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The map showing the two entrances to the Ancestral Chamber in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Go to the Malachite Forest Entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Ancestral Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is located west of Melve. You can find the entrance that’s hard to reach by leaving the town from its north exit and taking a left at the fork. Continue on the left path, and you’ll spot the entrance atop a hill marked by a ladder that you need to knock down to access.

Alternatively, another entrance is located further west, across the river, just north of the Malachite Forest. To find it, head northwest from Vernworth, always sticking to the road in this direction. When the map shows you’re directly west of Melve, you’re in the right area. Keep going west until you come across a wooden structure. Pass this, staying close to the cliff on your right until you find a barely noticeable path leading to an entrance on the hill. This hidden entrance is your gateway to the Ancestral Chamber.

The player character standing in front of a wooden bridge structure looking to the path to the Ancestral Chamber.
Take the path marked by the red arrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Despite being hard to find, this entrance is the one I recommend. The hill entrance west of Melve is nearly impossible to use without knocking down a ladder that I just couldn’t reach. Unless you’re playing as a Mage with Levitate attempting a complicated bypass, reaching the top of the hill is unlikely. Even my Warrior, using Catapult Launch, couldn’t manage to throw Pawns up there despite numerous tries from different angles and over 20 minutes of effort. The ladder is also too high to throw objects toward it. So, save your time and head northwest from Vernworth to access the Ancestral Chamber from its western entrance.

The Melve entrance becomes accessible only after you exit the Ancestral Chamber for the first time, finding yourself atop the hill where you can simply interact with the ladder to knock it down. Once the ladder is in place, this entrance turns into the most convenient access point to this location.

