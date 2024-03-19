Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to play early with New Zealand trick

If you’re itching to become an Arisen and explore the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 early, there might be a way for you to get into the game before anyone else using the infamous New Zealand trick.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches around the world on March 22, midnight local time, so players in places like New Zealand, Australia, and Japan get access to the game first while the rest of us twiddle our thumbs and wait to get in. If you don’t want to miss out, there’s a way to play before everyone else. But how does it work?

How to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 early on Xbox using the New Zealand trick

Arise Arisen. Image via Capcom

If you have an Xbox Series X|S, you have the easiest method to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 early. Follow these steps:

Open Settings and select “System”

Select “Language & Location”

Set your location to New Zealand

Restart your console

Make sure to revert your console to your original timezone in the future, especially if you play multiplayer games.

How to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 early on PlayStation using the New Zealand trick

Stand Tall! Image via Capcom

The New Zealand trick isn’t quite as effective on PS5. You need to create a new PlayStation account using a different email address. When creating this new account, ensure you select New Zealand as your region. If you have trouble, you might need to use a VPN to mask your location.

You then need to purchase Dragon’s Dogma 2 on this new account and use Console Sharing to access it on whatever other accounts you want to play it on. So long as this new account remains active on your console, you can keep playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 well after release.

If you want a physical version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 or don’t want to purchase a second digital copy, the only other option is to wait for the official release in your region.

Can you play Dragon’s Dogma 2 early on PC using the New Zealand trick?

Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches simultaneously around the world at the same time, there is no way to use the New Zealand trick on PC. While the exact launch time isn’t currently known, it’s expected to be around 6pm CT on March 21.

