Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 CTD error: How to fix crashing in DD2

Stop those crashes and get into the game.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 08:07 am
A Dragon's Dogma 2 character firing an arrow at an enemy.
Image via Capcom

Fans have been waiting for Dragon’s Dogma 2 for over a decade, but after finally getting their hands on it, they’re suffering from issues that cause the game to crash. Here’s how to fix CTD errors in DD2.

Recommended Videos

There’s nothing more frustrating than buying a new game, downloading it, opening it for the first time, and seeing it crash when you try to play. Unfortunately, that’s what’s happening for some Dragon’s Dogma 2 players, and these performance issues have left them furious.

If you are struggling, here are some helpful suggestions from Capcom that you can try to stop the crashes from happening.

How to stop crashing in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A Dragon's Dogma 2 character fighting a giant bird.
You may never reach the battle if your game keeps crashing. Image via Capcom

Update your graphics card

One of the first things you should try is updating your graphics card. Old drivers may not be compatible with the game or may limit performance.

To update your driver:

  1. Open the Start menu on your Windows PC, and open Device Manager.
  2. Select “Display adapters,” right-click on your GPU, and select “Properties.”
  3. Select “Driver” from the tabs at the top of the window.
  4. Go to the NVIDIA or AMD website and check if the latest driver on the site matches the one on your PC.
  5. If they do not match, download the newest driver from the website.
  6. Click on the driver to start the installation, and follow the steps.

Verify the game files in Steam

If a file has become corrupted during installation, you’ll need to verify the game files in Steam to repair it.

  1. Open Steam, and select Dragon’s Dogma 2 from your library.
  2. Right-click on the game, and select “Properties.”
  3. Choose the “Installed files” tab.
  4. Click “Verify integrity of game files.”

Steam will then scan every file in your download and redownload any that have been corrupted.

Steam's Intalled Files folder, showing the "Verify the game files" button.
It’ll scan every file for any causing problems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run the game as an Administrator

It can also be worth running the game as an Administrator on Windows PCs because sometimes the game will not run if the account does not have that power. To do this:

  1. Open Steam, and select Dragon’s Dogma 2 from your library.
  2. Right-click on the game, and select “Properties.”
  3. Choose the “Installed files” tab.
  4. Click on “Browse” beside the installation size.
  5. Right-click on the .exe file, which is named “DD2” and marked as an Application.
  6. Select “Run as Administrator.”
The Dragon's Dogma 2 installation folder, with the DD2 Application file highlighted.
You’re looking for the DD2 Application file. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you meet the PC system requirements

If nothing works, it’s worth checking that your PC meets the recommended specs to run Dragon’s Dogma 2.

We have included the minimum and recommended specs below.

Minimum PC RequirementRecommended PC Requirement
Operating SystemWindows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 (64-bit)Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 (64-bit)
CPUIntel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Rryzen 5 3600X
GPUNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700
Memory16 GB16 GB
DirectXVersion 12Version 12

For more, learn about what FPS Dragon’s Dogma 2 runs at.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The Sorcerer Maister Myrddin in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to fix Pawn illness (Dragonsplague)
Standing outside Vernworth Pawn Riftstone in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to fix Pawn illness (Dragonsplague)
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 22, 2024
Read Article What is the best Pawn inclination in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Medusa monster
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
What is the best Pawn inclination in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The Sorcerer Maister Myrddin in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to fix Pawn illness (Dragonsplague)
Standing outside Vernworth Pawn Riftstone in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to fix Pawn illness (Dragonsplague)
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 22, 2024
Read Article What is the best Pawn inclination in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Medusa monster
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
What is the best Pawn inclination in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Mar 22, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.