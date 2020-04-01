S4 returns to Alliance

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

It might be April Fools’ Day, but Alliance isn’t joking around. Legendary offlaner s4 adds another cause for celebration to his birthday today by returning to his old stomping grounds, the Swedish organization announced.

S4 was a part of Alliance’s dominant team in 2013. The Aegis of Champions was merely a crowning achievement for a squad that literally changed how Dota 2 has been played.

Then, he was the mercurial playmaker and captain from the mid lane. Now, he returns as an accomplished offlaner for teams like Team Secret, OG, and Evil Geniuses, likely picking up the captain spot vacated by Fata.

Loda, the founder and CEO of Alliance, previously announced that “even though [Alliance’s] results have been good, we are now making these changes to further close the gap to the absolute top.”

S4 was previously released by EG at the onset of the season and has remained inactive since. There’s still one more hard support spot left to fill on the Alliance roster. Should the Swedish organization continue on its nostalgia-filled trip, the last remaining player from The International 2013-winning squad still active is EGM, who last played for GODSENT.

Alliance sit in sixth in the Dota Pro Circuit rankings, on track to make it to The International 2020 on home turf in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alliance’s new roster will be playing in upcoming online leagues, ESL One Los Angeles Online beginning April 4 and the WePlay! Pushka League kicking off April 23.