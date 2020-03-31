Alliance removes Fata and 33 from Dota 2 roster

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Fata and 33 are no longer part of Alliance’s Dota 2 roster. The team retains its three other players and will announce further changes to their lineup over the next few days.

The changes come as a surprise, considering that the new Alliance roster has had some stellar results this season. The organization’s previous roster, led by iNSaNiA, was signed by Team Liquid in the offseason.

The Alliance roster won the first tournament they participated in, DreamLeague Season 12, followed by another podium finish at ESL One Hamburg 2019. The team currently sits sixth in the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit rankings, thanks to a top-half finish at the MDL Chengdu Major and a fourth placing at the DreamLeague Leipzig Major.

Even in the stacked European region, Alliance has been slowly climbing up the ladder, proving themselves to be a solid contender among immense teams such as Team Secret and OG.

It seems that the organization was not satisfied with being in the middle of the pack, however, stating that “competition in Dota 2 is ruthless, even though our results have been good, we are now making these changes to further close the gap to the absolute top.”

We are currently deep in the Dota 2 season, so it’s difficult to see what upgrades Alliance can make to the roster. Since, 33, the offlaner has left the team, current free agent and legendary offlaner s4 could be making his way back into the organization.