Team Liquid signs Alliance’s former Dota 2 lineup

Team Liquid officially has a new Dota 2 roster. The organization picked up the entire ex-Alliance squad today, which means Liquid will continue to stay in Europe for Dota 2 despite its increasingly global presence.

The new Liquid lineup features Michael “miCKe” Vu, Maximilian “qojqva” Bröcker, Samuel “Boxi” Svahn, Tommy “Taiga” Le, and Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi.

Team Liquid on Twitter We’re Back. Welcome, @iNsan1a @mickeDOTA @qojqva1 @boxi98 and @Taigadota #LetsGoLiquid https://t.co/J6U6ZNw6st

Liquid has become synonymous with stability in professional Dota 2. Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen was benched in June before being shown the door. Then, the entire roster left. Now, the organization has recruited an immensely long-lived team by signing the ex-Alliance players.

While the current iteration of players has played together for about two years, the core of the team has a history in Heroes of Newerth. Aside from qojqva, the rest of the roster began their competitive careers in HoN. INSaNiA and miCKe became two of the top-earning players to have played that game, too.

After failing to qualify for The International 2017, Alliance acquired the new talents who were then leaving HoN. Despite not qualifying for TI8 yet again, the roster stuck together and eventually made it into TI9.

They were eliminated in the first round of the main event despite constant flashes of talent throughout the group stage. A drafting mistake from their captain iNSaNiA might have sealed the loss, but it was remarkable to see the team’s instant support when they rallied behind him.

This lineup might not have had the greatest result at TI9, but there’s no doubt that they have the camaraderie. After all, KuroKy started his first professional Dota 2 tournament by losing every game. Liquid has once again invested in stability and fans will be curious to see if they sink or swim.