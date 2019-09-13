Team Liquid’s Dota 2 team disbands

After Team Liquid’s title at The International 7 and a second place at this year’s TI9, all the team’s Dota 2 players are leaving the organization, the team’s Co-CEO Victor Goossens announced.

Maroun “GH” Merhej, Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Ivan Borislavov “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi, and Aliwi “w33” Omar are no longer part of Team Liquid, and they will try to build their own esports organization this year. From the Liquid announcement, it sounds like the squad will try to stay together under a new name, though the players have not confirmed so yet.

The players are leaving Liquid in a mutual agreement with the organization.

“After TI9 I sat down with Kuroky and Mohamed to talk about our future together,” Goossens said. “Unfortunately, they shared that this is the year they want to pursue their ambition and dream of starting their own organization.”

Team Liquid will build a new Dota 2 roster and continue competing in the title for the Dota Pro Circuit 2019-20, according to Goossens.

“Dota is definitely a game and also community that we deeply believe in,” he said. “We absolutely want to re-commit and start a new project for the long-run.”

Team Liquid’s disband comes a few days after OG’s Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka said he’s not sure if the team’s two-time The International champions roster will stay together for the next season of the DPC.

Goossens said that acquiring a world-class roster “is a very complicated process,” which doesn’t clarify if Liquid will try to acquire top players from other teams as soon as possible or if it will try to work with rising stars in the scene.