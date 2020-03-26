Team Secret, OG, Nigma, Virtus Pro headline WePlay! Pushka League starting April 23

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

WePlay! Esports introduced the WePlay! Pushka League today, a fully online tournament featuring 14 Dota 2 teams that will compete in separate Europe and CIS brackets for a $250,000 prize pool.

Twelve of the best teams in each region have been invited. Two slots are reserved for the winners of the open qualifiers.

The list of teams attending are as follows:

Europe

Alliance

Nigma

Ninjas in Pyjamas

OG

Team Liquid

Team Secret

TBD (Open qualifier)

CIS

B8

Gambit Esports

HellRaisers

Natus Vincere

Team Spirit

Virtus Pro

TBD (Open qualifier)

The teams will compete in a round-robin group stage, with each series played out in a best-of-three. The bottom three teams will be eliminated from the tournament, while the top four teams will be seeded into a double-elimination bracket.

WePlay! continues its streak of third-party Dota 2 tournaments in a competitive season that’s been ravaged by postponements and cancellations amid rising concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizer has made a name for itself for its innovative production values and having an accurate finger on the pulse of Dota 2’s meme-filled community.

Related: The WePlay! Bukovel Minor is the gold standard for future Dota 2 events

The Pushka League begins on April 23, a few days after ESL’s own online league is set to end on April 19, ensuring an almost uninterrupted chain of professional games for fans stuck at home. More details regarding the schedule and prize pool distribution will be released at a later date.