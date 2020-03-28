ESL One Los Angeles Online: Live results and standings

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
Running from March 28 to April 19, ESL One Los Angeles Online will feature almost three weeks straight of top-level Dota 2 being played across every region with a $375,000 prize pool.
The event is being split up into five regions, with Europe and CIS being combined into one big bracket, and 16 teams in total. In comparison, China will have six teams, and North America, South America, and Southeast Asia will all have four teams each.
If you want to keep up with all of the results for ESL One Los Angeles Online, here is a list of the full standings for the event along with all of the match results for both the group stage and playoffs.
Overall Standings
North America
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|TBD
|TBD
|2nd
|TBD
|TBD
|3rd-4th
|TBD
|TBD
|3rd-4th
|TBD
|TBD
South America
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|TBD
|TBD
|2nd
|TBD
|TBD
|3rd-4th
|TBD
|TBD
|3rd-4th
|TBD
|TBD
Southeast Asia
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|TBD
|TBD
|2nd
|TBD
|TBD
|3rd-4th
|TBD
|TBD
|3rd-4th
|TBD
|TBD
China
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|TBD
|TBD
|2nd
|TBD
|TBD
|3rd
|TBD
|TBD
|4th
|TBD
|TBD
|5th-6th
|TBD
|TBD
|5th-6th
|TBD
|TBD
Europe/CIS
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|TBD
|TBD
|2nd
|TBD
|TBD
|3rd
|TBD
|TBD
|4th
|TBD
|TBD
|5th-6th
|TBD
|TBD
|5th-6th
|TBD
|TBD
|7th-8th
|TBD
|TBD
|7th-8th
|TBD
|TBD
|9th-12th
|TBD
|TBD
|9th-12th
|TBD
|TBD
|9th-12th
|TBD
|TBD
|9th-12th
|TBD
|TBD
|13th-16th
|TBD
|TBD
|13th-16th
|TBD
|TBD
|13th-16th
|TBD
|TBD
|13th-16th
|TBD
|TBD
Match results
TBD