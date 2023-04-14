One of the requirements for the new Disney Dreamlight Park Community Challenges requires players to place either a Rusted Trashcan or Magical Recyclers in the Valley. Thankfully, there are two ways that you can get Magical Recyclers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

So, if you want to participate in the Dreamlight Park Community Challenges or if you wish to obtain a Magical Recycler, here’s how.

How to get the Magical Recycler, explained

You can get a Magical Recycler in Disney Dreamlight Valley in two ways. The first method is through a code.

Open your menu, navigate to the Settings tab, and then to the Help section. In this section, you’ll find a place to enter and redeem codes. The code for the Magical Recycler is DREAMLIGHTPARK. It’s important to note you do need to enter the code in all capital letters. Otherwise, you won’t be able to get the Magical Recycler.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

As soon as you’ve entered the code and redeemed it, you’ll receive a letter to your in-game mailbox with the Magical Recycler. Please also note that you need to make sure that you claim it before the expiration date.

And if you’d like to obtain another Magical Recycler, you can complete the Star Path duties, earn tokens, and redeem them for a Magical Recycler on the fourth Star Path rewards page.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

So, if you want to help complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Park Community Challenge or obtain another piece of Disney furniture, this is how to get the Magical Recycler in Disney Dreamlight Valley.