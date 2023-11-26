How Bounce mechanic works in Disney Lorcana

A bounce strategy was first introduced through Disney Lorcana’s The First Chapter and began to take shape following Rise of the Floodborn, showcasing abilities that synergize with a Character being returned to its owner’s hand.

The term Bounce is an unofficial one in Disney Lorcana, used by Magic: The Gathering players to describe a permanent on the battlefield being returned to its owner’s hand. Bounce is an offensive and defensive gameplay mechanic that can either disrupt the tempo of your opponent or provide additional value to you.

What is Bounce in Disney Lorcana TCG

Returning Characters or Items to a player’s hand began through Disney Lorcana The First Chapter. Cards like Cruella De Vil, Miserable as Usual were designed to return any Character to their player’s hand upon getting Challenged or Banished.

Bounce | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

The best card to describe Bounce in Dinsey Lorcana, however, is Bounce itself. The two-cost non-Inkable Action from Rise of the Floodborn requires you to Bounce a Character to your hand in order to also Bounce a Character to your opponent’s hand.

Bounce: “Return chosen Character to your hand to return another chosen Character to their player’s hand.”

Rise of the Floodborn also introduced a full Bounce package, consisting of cards like Madam Mim, Snake, Arthur Wizard’s Apprentice, Madam MIm, Purple Dragon, and Merlin Shapeshifter. The goal of the Amethyst Bounce package from Rise of the Floodborn cards is to continually return cards to your hand in order to gain extra Lore.

There are also cards that can return an Item or a Character from the Discard pile to hand, but this is often referred to as Reanimation. Bounce only applies to cards that were returned to an owner’s hand from the battlefield.

Much like Challenge, Evasive, and Rush, cards that Bounce can be found scattered through every Disney Lorcana color. At the time of writing, the Bounce package is primarily in the color of Amethyst.