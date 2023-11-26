How Disney Lorcana Evasive mechanic works

Ravensburger tapped into the trading card game design space through the Disney Lorcana Evasive mechanic, providing a way for Characters to gain Lore without getting Challenged.

One of the most recognizable and powerful mechanics within the Disney Lorcana TCG is Evasive. The mechanic is similar to Flying from Magic: The Gathering, which ironically uses evasive as a term to describe mechanics like Flying, Trample, and “can’t be blocked” on creatures attacking an opponent. Damaging the opponent isn’t how Disney Lorcana players win games, though, as a player is victorious upon reaching 20 Lore before their opponent(s). Characters with the Evasive mechanic can help speed up the process of hitting that 20 Lore before an opponent does.

What is Evasive in Disney Lorcana TCG

Characters that have the Evasive keyword mechanic can Quest for Lore and are unable to get Challenged by another Character unless that Character also has Evasive.

Evasive definition: “Only Characters with Evasive can Challenge this Character

Some Characters in Disney Lorcana, like Donald Duck, Not Again, have the keyword at all times during play. This means that Donald Duck, Not Again can Challenge an opponent’s Character that also has Evasive, or the Dreamborn can Quest or a minimum of one Lore.

Donald Duck, Not Again | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Jetsam Ursula’s Spy | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Tinker Bell Most Helpful | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Characters like Jetsam, Ursula’s Spy can gain Evasive as a keyword through the Storyborn’s ability Sinister Slither. Pascal can gain Evasive when one or more Characters are in play. Characters like Tinker Bell, Most Helpful, can give another Character Evasive for that turn through the Fairy’s Pixie Dust Ability.

There are Characters like Cruella De Vil, Fashionable Cruiser, who gains Evasive on your turn only, allowing the 3/2 villain to Challenge an opponent’s Character that had Evasive. And a Character like Li Shang, Archery Instructor grants Evasive to all other Characters you control when the Hero himself Quests.

Li Shang Archery Instructor | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Cruiella De Vil Fashionable Cruiser | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

The Rise of the Floodborn set brought about an Item called Peter Pan’s Dagger, which synergizes with Evasive Characters by granting them plus-one Power. And You Can Fly, an Action from the second Disney Lorcana set, can grant Evasive to a Character until the start of your next turn.

Characters with the Evasive keyword should be considered when building a Disney Lorcana deck. But it’s still a keyword that can countered through direct removal or other Characters who also have the Evasive mechanic, meaning players will typically need another win condition built into their deck.