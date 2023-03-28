How to transmog in Diablo 4

Even if you’re just in it for the story, you’ll have to upgrade your character in Diablo 4 in order to defeat advanced bosses.

Following the best builds will often be the key to staying on track, but being all-powerful is only half of the coin for some players. In addition to tinkering with your stats, you’ll also get plenty of chances to customize how your character looks in Diablo 4, and the best way to do it is through transmogs.

Both in World of Warcraft and the Diablo franchise, transmogs allow players to customize their items with colors and even different models. To use an item as a transmog, you’ll first need to find it and add it to your inventory. Once that’s done, they’ll be available in your transmog collection forever.

How to unlock the transmog system in Diablo 4

The transmog system in Diablo 4 unlocks automatically from the start, meaning players don’t have to do anything specific to start changing the appearance of their gear.

How to transmog your gear in Diablo 4 and change your appearance

Head over to a major city in Diablo 4.

Navigate to the Wardrobe icon on the minimap.

Click on the wardrobe, and you’ll be able to see all of your transmog options.

Through the wardrobe, players can change the color and the look of their items in Diablo 4. You can also use the Hide Transmog feature to make piece of gear disappear visually, like a helmet.

How to unlock more transmogs and clothing options in Diablo 4

As players continue playing Diablo 4, they’ll unlock various transmogs and clothing options just from looting. To speedrun the process, you can also visit the Blacksmith in each town and purchase all the available armor to add them to your transmog collection.