How long is the Diablo 4 prologue?

Diablo 4 is crossplay compatible, and the franchise is arguably more fun when it’s enjoyed with friends. Before you can meet with your friends inside the game ​​and start salvaging extra gear, you’ll first need to complete the prologue.

The prologue serves as an introduction to Diablo 4 for both new and veteran fans. From getting the hand of the hotkeys to grasping the roots of the storyline, the prologue prepares players for a journey. If you’re looking to join a party with your friends as soon as possible, knowing the overall duration of the prologue in Diablo 4 will be essential so you can know what kind of a time commitment you’ll be looking at.

How long does it take to complete the Diablo 4 prologue?

The Diablo 4 prologue takes around 50 to 80 minutes to complete, depending on the players’ pace. This information was provided by multiple Dot Esports writers who participated in the Diablo 4 Early Access Beta.

On average, most players take around 60 minutes to complete the Diablo 4 prologue, according to multiple playthrough videos on YouTube. Depending on when you’re playing, there may also be a queue since Diablo 4 is likely to draw massive attention from fans during release periods like betas and huge content releases.

Once you make it through the prologue, you can cheer to celebrate the occasion and focus on all the wonders scattered around the map like silent chests that can be opened with whispering keys.