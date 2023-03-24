How to cheer in Diablo 4

There are several important, but underrated mechanics that all Diablo 4 players should know about before they step too far into Sanctuary. One of these mechanics is the emote system, which comes into play several times throughout a playthrough. Emotes are used to complete quests, earn special rewards out in the world, and can even be used to show off your wealth in Diablo 4.

An early emote that most players will be asked to perform is the cheer emote. The cheer emote is required for the Secret of the Spring side quest, which appears extremely early on in Diablo 4. However, when players are asked to cheer, many have no idea how to perform this emote. If you want to change and become an emoting master, check out the guide below.

Using the cheer emote in Diablo 4

In order to use the cheer emote, or any emote for that matter, all you have to do is open your action wheel in Diablo 4, which can be done by pressing E on your keyboard. This will bring up a circular menu that has several different actions on it. You won’t see the cheer emote among the actions, though, so you will need to add the emote to the wheel.

To do that, press the Customize button at the bottom of the action wheel. This will make a new screen appear where you will be able to scroll your list of available emotes. Near the top of the list will be “Cheer,” which you need to click on. You can now assign the cheer emote icon to one of the slots on the action wheel.

Press Save Changes and your will exit out of the action wheel. Bring the wheel back up by clicking E,”and then use your cursor to click on the cheer emote icon. Doing so will cause your character to clap their hands and provide some words of encouragement, signaling that you have successfully performed the cheer emote in Diablo 4.