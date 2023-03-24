Diablo 4 Whispering Keys: How to get and use them

From riddles to skill trees, there are lots of decisions that players will have to make in Diablo 4. As players grind toward the max level and search for world bosses, they’ll also encounter various chests filled with loot.

Though most chests will be unlocked and openable with a single click, there are some that won’t budge, like Silent Chests.

What are Silent Chests in Diablo 4?

Silent Chests in Diablo 4 are locked, and they can only be unlocked with Whispering Keys. Considering these chests appear randomly in the wild, players are advised to keep a few Whispering Keys on them to avoid returning back to town whenever they find one.

How to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

Players can get Whispering Keys from Lizveth, the Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4. This NPC is located in Kyovashad, and she’s marked with an icon that features a bag of gold next to some coins at the eastern edge of the town.

One Whispering Key costs 20 Obols, a currency that players acquire from completing World Events in Diablo 4.

How to use a Whispering Key in Diablo 4 and open a Silent Chest

If you already have a Whispering Key in your inventory, you’ll automatically be able to unlock a Silent Chest. Players, without a key, will receive a prompt that reads, “You need a Whispering Key to open this locked chest.”

In addition to purchasing Whispering Keys, Obols can also be used to buy Mystery items. While most of the rolls can be less than ideal, there will always be a chance to hit it big and find the best slot item in the process.