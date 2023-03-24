A staple feature of modern video games has made its way into Diablo 4, as players can take part in crossplay regardless of what system they’re playing the ARPG on. Crossplay allows players to join one of their friends on another platform. So if you’re on PlayStation 5 and want to play with a friend on Xbox Series X or PC, you can do so by following a few simple steps.

The Diablo 4 beta‘s crossplay function has worked without too many hitches so far, making it easy for players looking to party up with their friends. In this guide, we will explain how you can take part in Diablo 4 crossplay seamlessly.

Using crossplay in Diablo 4

Fortunately for players, there is virtually no difference in inviting or joining a friend on the same platform or a different one. You will follow the same process regardless, which can be seen below.

Open the main menu in Diablo 4 and click the Social tab at the top of the screen. You can also press O for faster navigation.

Choose the Add a Friend option and then type in their Battle.Tag (a # sign followed by a series of numbers)

Wait for the friend to accept your request, and then you will be able to invite them or join them from your friends list

It’s that simple to invite a friend in Diablo 4, regardless of their platform. All your friends need to have is their Battle.Tag information. If you or they don’t know where to find their Battle.Tag, you can click on Add a Friend and your Battle.Tag info will be displayed in the pop-up box. Having a Battle.Tag is a requirement to play Diablo 4, so nobody should be without one.

The only requirement to inviting any friend in Diablo 4 is that you have to make it through the prologue of the game. Basically, you need to make it to the major city of Kyovashad before you can invite anyone to your party. This city is the first place where you will start seeing random online players in your world. Once you make it to Kyovashad, the world is your oyster, and you can explore it with up to three other friends.