Diablo 4 Fortify stat, explained

Out of all of the passive stats that are found in Diablo 4, Fortify might be the most confusing for players to wrap their heads around. Not only does the in-game tutorial not explain Fortify too well, but there are also some added elements to the stat the game completely leaves out.

Of course, all we have had to play so far is the beta version of Diablo 4, so the developers very well could increase the knowledge base on the Fortify stat by the time the full game launches in June. However, for now, players can read below to learn all about Fortify and what it does in Diablo 4.

Fortify in Diablo 4 and what it does

Essentially, you can think of Fortify as a shield-like feature in Diablo 4. The game describes it as the following: “Fortified characters take 10% reduced damage. You become Fortified when you have more Fortify than current Life.”

If that sounds confusing, you’re not alone in thinking that. To break it down, you can tell when your character becomes Fortified by looking at your health gauge in the bottom left of your on-screen HUD. You have the big red ball of health that goes down when you take a hit from an enemy. However, there are also two thinner red lines surrounding the health gauge. These two lines represent your current Fortify status. When those two lines are closer to the top of the gauge than your overall health, you are classified as Fortified.

When you are Fortified, you take 10% less damage to your overall health. To make Fortified’s thinner lines increase, you can use certain skills and wear specific armor. Using skills to become Fortified just means that those skills will increase those thin red lines.

In addition to basically giving your character a shield, Fortify also works alongside the Overpower Damage stat in Diablo 4. Overpower Damage is represented by the light blue and orange damage numbers you see when attacking an enemy. Overpower Damage is essentially an extra damage stat that players have a 3% chance to inflict on an enemy.

However, the higher your Life and Fortify stats are, the more powerful your Overpower Damage will be. You will always have a 3% chance to inflict Overpower Damage, but if you’re Fortified often, then the damage you deal with the stat will be increased.