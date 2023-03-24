What is Overpower Damage in Diablo 4?

There are several different types of damage in Diablo 4, and players might be confused when looking at a weapon’s stats and seeing a damage type they don’t understand. One of the more common confusing damage types is called Overpower Damage. Players will often see this stat appear on certain weapons and armor, but the game does not fully explain what it does and how to activate this damage type.

In this guide, we’ll go over exactly what Overpower Damage is so you can take full advantage of it in Diablo 4.

Overpower Damage in Diablo 4

To put it simply, Overpower Damage is marked by the light-blue damage numbers that sometimes appear when you’re attacking an enemy. You will usually see white damage numbers, which are your base damage, and then yellow numbers as well, which are critical hits.

Overpower Damage is associated with light-blue and orange numbers. The light-blue damage numbers are your base Overpower Damage while the orange numbers are when that Overpower Damage becomes critical.

In Diablo 4, Overpower Damage is basically added damage that players can inflict on an enemy. The added damage is always going to be an extra three percent since it’s a fixed rate. But players are able to guarantee that hits become Overpowered by using certain weapon effects. The Overpower Damage numbers players deal scales with their Life and Fortify stats, so the higher those stats are, the more Overpower Damage players do.

Players will also do extra Overpower Damage depending on what active effects they have enabled. For example, players could have an effect that gives a weapon an Overpower Damage bonus of 50 percent or makes skills deal extra Overpower Damage. While most skills have the chance to deal Overpower Damage, passive abilities, damage-over-time, and channeled skills cannot deal this type of damage. This means every other skill is able to deal those light-blue or orange damage numbers in Diablo 4.