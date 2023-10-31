How to get Thibault’s Will in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood released tons of new items along with new mechanics, bosses, and world events. Thibault’s Will is a Unique item especially useful because of its unique effects, though getting it requires you to slay an end-game boss.

Thibault’s Will is a pair of Unique pants that gives a 20 to 40 percent damage increase whenever you become Unstoppable, as well as for four seconds afterward. This item also rewards that player with 50 of your Primary Resource, whether that be Mana, Spirit Essence, or whatever else you might use.

For classes such as the Barbarian where you can craft an entire build around the Unstoppable status effect, getting Thibault’s Will could dramatically change your damage output for the better. If you are trying to obtain Thibault’s Will in Diablo 4, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get Thibault’s Will in Diablo 4

There are two potential spots that Thibault’s Will can drop. The easiest way to get this item is to grind out World Events such as Legions, Nightmare Dungeons, World Bosses, or Helltide Events. Thibault’s Will, much like other Unique items, can randomly drop off almost any enemy or chest. Given that World Events have a higher density of bosses, enemies, and chests, your best bet is to regularly attend these global events.

Thibault’s Will can also drop from the end game boss Duriel. Getting to this boss can be an extreme challenge and it is not guaranteed, but it might be a good option if you want to summon Duriel, or any of the other bosses you would need to face, anyway for other potential loot.

To summon Duriel, you need to summon two other end-game bosses first. You need to acquire two Shards of Agony by summoning and slaying Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint, and two Mucus-Slick Eggs by summoning and slaying an Echo of Varshan.

Travel to the Gaping Crevasse after you have all your needed items to summon and fight Duriel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all four necessary items, travel to the Summoning Altar in the Gaping Crevasse dungeon to spawn and take on Duriel. To do any of this, you need to play Diablo 4 on World Tier Four difficulty.

Again, there is no guarantee that Thibault’s Will will drop from Duriel, but I definitely recommend this method if you want to get other Rare or Legendary loot as well.